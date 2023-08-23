Ti announces small business grant program

TICONDEROGA — The Town of Ticonderoga has announced that a new small business grant program, in partnership with the Essex County Industrial Development Agency (ECIDA) and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC), will be available this Fall.
The 2023 Ticonderoga Microenterprise Grant Program, funded by the Town of Ticonderoga via Essex County Occupancy Tax Funds will officially launch on Monday, Sept. 11.
INFORMATIONAL MEETING
Local businesses interested in learning more about this grant program are encouraged to attend a public meeting on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Community Building, Auditorium at 132 Montcalm St.
The Town of Ticonderoga, the ECIDA, and TACC will share important information on this new grant program for Ticonderoga businesses including eligibility requirements and criteria, eligible use of funds, the program process, required training, financial assistance, the timeline, as well as business support and assistance that will be available for applicants.
“This microgrant program demonstrates the town’s commitment to the development, reinvestment, and sustainability of our local business community by reallocating specific tax monies (occupancy tax funds) to those who qualify,” Town of Ticonderoga Supervisor Mark Wright said.
“I appreciate the partnership between the Town, TACC, and ECIDA that will make this such an impacting program for business owners and our economy.”
In addition to the ECIDA and TACC, the Town of Ticonderoga is coordinating with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism and the Small Business Development Center to implement this grant program as well as provide important business support and assistance.
REVIEW COMMITTEE
The final grant applications will be reviewed by a designated grant review committee. The Town of Ticonderoga Supervisor, ECIDA Executive Director, and TACC President and CEO will not be part of this committee as they are the coordinators of the grant program.
“The micro grants will provide resolution to small businesses lack of access to capital and assist businesses to offer a more relevant mix of wares, goods, and services to help improve the viability of the businesses to become more resilient and retain and create new jobs,” ECIDA Co-Executive Director, Carol Calabrese, said.
“The community will be investing in amenities to promote opportunities for visitors to stay longer and residents’ access to local resources, enhancing the quality of life and leveraging private funding sources. Overall, the micro grants will help improve tourism related businesses to become more economically viable. The IDA looks forward to continual partnership with the Town of Ticonderoga, TACC, and the Small Business Development Center.”
PROGRAM BOOKLETS
Printed 2023 Ticonderoga Microenterprise Grant Program booklets are available at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 94 Montcalm St., Suite 1 in Ticonderoga.
The booklet includes an array of important information in regards to this new grant program.
“We are always working hard for our Members and the business community. We listen and we try to respond. The launch of this new grant program in coordination with the Town of Ticonderoga, the ECIDA, and other partner agencies is another example of the TACC encouraging and coordinating additional support and assistance to foster business and economic growth,” TACC President & CEO, Matthew Courtright, said.
“We are truly thankful for amazing partner agencies that have made this grant program possible for Ticonderoga. We are already looking at potential other opportunities for the area business community. The community is growing and continued great things are ahead. We have no intention of slowing down. Together, anything is possible.”
For more information on the 2023 Ticonderoga Microenterprise Grant Program or the public meeting on Sept. 11, visit www.townofticonderoga.org, www.essexcountyida.com, or www.ticonderogany.com. Those interested can also call the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619.
