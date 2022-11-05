TICONDEROGA —The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce in coordination with several area businesses and organizations will host the 13th Annual Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas Celebration beginning Saturday, November 26 through Sunday, December 4.
The schedule for the 2022 Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas Celebration is as follows;
Saturday, Nov. 26
“Small Business Saturday — Think Local.’’
Local businesses and organizations will offer promotions and specials, participating establishments will have a #ShopSmall sign. Attendees can complete a Small Business Passport to win prizes. A vendor fair will be hosted by Punky Noodle’s.
“Christmas on Main Street: The Adirondack Trading Post” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Attendees can take photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lillie Valley Farm will be selling fresh cut christmas trees on site.
Sunday, NOv. 27
“Rockin’ Tree Lighting with DJ Cruz.” 5:30 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Community Building. Those in attendance can count down the tree lighting, enjoy holiday music, a campfire and photos with Santa next to the tree.
“Holiday Hay Rides.” 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Heritage Museum. Attendees can enjoy a wagon ride following the tree lighting sponsored by the Sawyer Family.
Monday, Nov. 28
“Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train.” 4:30 p.m. at the Port Henry Station. This event will feature live music and holiday lights. Food pantry donations will be accepted at this event.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
“Holiday Make and Take.” 3 p.m. at County Florist and Gifts. Attendees will make their own holiday swag with the help of the Country Florist team. Space is limited, preregistration is required and cost $20.
“Polar Express Night at the Library.” 6 p.m. at the Black Watch Memorial Library. Attendees can enjoy a reading of this Holiday classic and some crafts with the team, as well as, hot chocolate. Children are encouraged to wear holiday pajamas.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
“Children’s Book Reading and Art Lesson.” 4:30 p.m. at Punky Noodles Children’s Museum will feature a reading of “It’s the Spirit of Christmas, Peaches!” by local children’s author Shaundra Bartlett followed by an interactive drawing demonstration. Cookies and hot chocolate will be provided by Champ’s Cafe.
Thursday, Dec. 1
“4th of July In December Chicken BBQ: Best 4th In The North Committee Fundraising Event.” 4 p.m. to sold out at the Knights of Columbus Ticonderoga. This event costs $15 to enter and includes 1/2 chicken, potato, coleslaw, roll and a cookie. Limited supply. Call 518-585-6520 to reserve yours.
Friday, DeC. 2
“Holiday Shopping & Dining Night.” Participating business are open until 8 p.m. featuring promotions and specials. A snowflake will be displayed by participating businesses. Attendees can enjoy live music provided by the Ticonderoga Central School Music Department, as well as, Free Raffles coordinated by the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership.
“Holiday Farmers Market.” 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market. This event will feature local products, gifts and raffles inspired by the holidays.
“Parade of Lights.” 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Businesses, organizations and community members are encouraged to participate. Registration is required with the Ticonderoga Fire Department by contacting Mary at 518-586-6912 or mcunningham14@nycap.rr.com. All entries must be family friendly. Route will be posted on the Ti Fire and TACC facebook page.
“Ti Heritage Museum & Ti Arts Holiday Gift Shoppe.” 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Ticonderoga Heritage Museum in collaboration with the Ticonderoga Arts Gallery in Downtown Ticonderoga will host a Christmas Shoppe to represent Adirondack artists. This will also be open on December 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
“Breakfast with Santa.” 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Burleigh’s Luncheonette. This event will include $9 waffles with your choice of strawberries or blueberries, whipped topping and real maple syrup and an opportunity to take photos with Santa for $10.
“Tromblee’s Greenhouse & Gift Shop Holiday Open House.” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tromblees’s Greenhouse: Crown Point. This event will include prizes and discounts, a complimentary photo opportunity with santa, family portraits on December 4 and kids crafts provided by Maiden by the Lake.
Sunday, Dec. 4
“Breakfast with Santa.” 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Hague Volunteer Fire Department. Attendees can enjoy holiday crafts and breakfast with santa. This event is free and open to the community.
“Brunch with Santa.” 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and Noon at Seymour’s Restaurant. Reservations are highly recommended. Santa will be in attendance. This event will also take place December 11.
“Festival of Trees Open House & Reception.” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hancock House. The Ticonderoga Historical Society will celebrate the holidays with decorations at the Hancock House.
“Paint and Sip.” 6 p.m. at Elk’s Lodge. A paint and sip class led by Maiden by the Lake, proceeds will go toward the chamber of commerce. It is $25 to enter.
“We cannot thank all of the businesses, organizations, and volunteers, who make this celebration possible. We work hard to grow the celebration to benefit the businesses, community, and visitors alike. We hope you will join us during the celebration at the many events. Come out and show your support of our many wonderful businesses and organizations who work diligently to make the Ticonderoga Area an exceptional place to live, work, and visit. Think Local! Shop! Spend! Support! Your Community – Your Future. Each of us has the power to make a difference in our community simply by supporting local businesses, organization, and events,” Matthew Courtright, TACC President & CEO, said.
The Chamber is also a Tiny Tim Program and Local Food Pantry Drop off location until Friday, Dec. 9. All donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
For more information visit www.ticonderogany.com
