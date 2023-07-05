TICONDEROGA — The big Best 4th in the North Parade in Ticonderoga was cancelled Tuesday after fire broke out in a downtown office building on the parade route.
The fire started in the 111 Montcalm St. structure housing PRIDE of Ticonderoga, the Times of Ti Sun newspaper and J.P. Waste Management.
Fire trucks that had been waiting on Racetrack Road in the parade lineup instead raced to the building and began fighting the fire.
Ticonderoga, Hague, Moriah, Port Henry, Chilson, and Crown Point all went from the parade lineup to the fire. Other departments were called later for support.
SMOKE, WATER DAMAGE
Ticonderoga Fire Chief Jason Parent said the building was saved, but there was smoke and water damage to the offices inside.
After being delayed for an hour, the 4th of July parade was cancelled and waiting participants went home.
This is the second year of glitches in the parade. At the 2022 parade, several fire companies were turned away because they hadn’t filled out and returned a registration form for the parade.
The parade is sponsored by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce and Ticonderoga Main Street Partnership and coordinated by the Best 4th in the North Committee.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked with these local officials to make the call whether the parade could take place or not,” the committee posted on social media. “The decision was made in coordination with those on scene.”
Montcalm Street was blocked by fire trucks and long runs of hose running along the street.
Damage to the building was reported as light, and repairs are expected to be made once insurance adjusters arrive and make their reports. The edifice is owned by PRIDE of Ticonderoga.
PRIDE Executive Director Nicole Justice Green said there were no injuries reported during the fire, which was called in just 20 minutes before the 2 p.m. start of the parade.
“The fire … was promptly attended to by various regional fire departments,” she said by email. “We are incredibly grateful to these brave individuals. Their rapid response, aided by their coincidental presence in the area for a local parade, helped control the situation, potentially preventing further damage.”
CAUSE UNDER INVESTIGATION
The Essex County Fire Investigation Unit is probing the cause of the blaze.
“At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation,” Green said. “We are closely collaborating with our insurance adjuster and the local fire department to gain a comprehensive understanding of this incident. As new information becomes available, we promise to share updates with the public.”
All offices in the building are closed, she said.
“Following this incident, our physical offices, including the premises of our tenants, will be temporarily closed,” Green said. “However, the important work of PRIDE continues unabated. Our team is transitioning to remote work, our phone lines and emails are open, and we are actively identifying a suitable interim office location to ensure our operations continue without interruption.”
PRIDE of Ticonderoga is a nonprofit organization committed to the economic development and enhancement of the quality of life in Ticonderoga and the surrounding areas, she said.
Jenna Parent, co-owner of J.P. Waste Management, a trash hauler, said their pickups will continues.
“(Firefighting) efforts are greatly appreciated, as the damage could have been so much worse,” she said on social media. “Our office will be closed until we can establish a temporary location and replace the necessary equipment that was lost. All collection routes and roll offs will continue on schedule.”
She said she and her husband, Jason, who’s also the Ticonderoga fire chief, are grateful for the outreach and support of this community in a “trying and overwhelming time.”
