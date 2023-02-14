PLATTSBURGH — Nearly three years into the pandemic, local health department officials are adjusting how they respond to COVID-19.
At the beginning of 2023, for example, the Essex County Health Department shifted some of its focus away from COVID in order to spotlight a broader range of health concerns facing the community — similar to how operations ran prior to the pandemic.
“We have other core programs that are vital, and extremely important to the health and well being of our communities,” ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said. “We really had to get back to doing a lot of that work that had been put on hold for almost two years, and we’re sort of slowly clawing our way back to doing that.”
“It’s not that COVID is not important … People are still dying every day — not every day in Essex County — but every day in the state, in the country. I don’t want to downplay it, but I also don’t want to make it sound like that’s our only focus right now.”
SHIFT FOCUS
Whitmarsh said this focus shift will include no longer sharing monthly COVID updates to their website and social media accounts.
The regular updates would normally provide information like the amount of cases reported over the past month in Essex County, and, if any, new COVID-related deaths as well.
Whitmarsh added that they felt comfortable halting the updates, because that information and more is readily available elsewhere, like the State Department of Health’s website, for those who want it.
“Really, we’re kind of getting back to how we’ve always done business when it comes to communicable diseases, and that is, if we have a message to share, then we absolutely will,” Whitmarsh said, referring to their recent posts that alerted the community when flu cases were high.
“We had that internal discussion here, kind of at the end of December, early January, to say, you know, we’ve been at this sort of kind of level of community spread now for a while, and that doesn’t seem to be really changing one way or another. What’s the best use of our time here?”
The best use of their time, she said, now includes work on chronic disease prevention like heart disease and cancer, providing snowshoes to local libraries so families can use them and get outside exercise in the winter, their family health program, injury prevention program and much more.
“Our number one causes of death in Essex County are cancer and heart disease, so we really want to get back to trying to prevent those illnesses,” Whitmarsh said.
“We’re doing a lot of work around our family health program, giving back out to assisting all of our families in Essex County that are bringing home new babies, making sure that we’re reaching out to families that have new babies that they have and connecting them with services, supports … all of those things that we really had to put on the backburner are really ramping back up again,” she continued.
“We’re still doing a lot of work around COVID too. We still support our schools with testing and testing supplies and personal protective equipment like masks and air purifiers and things like that. So we definitely are still doing COVID work. We’ve just incorporated more in our activities.”
Whitmarsh also noted that ECHD is still offering free vaccinations for those who need or want them.
“We’re still offering vaccinations weekly at our health department for COVID boosters — anything that folks need — every Monday. They can go on our website, they can make an appointment, they can call us. and we do offer other types of vaccinations as well as the safety net provider for folks that don’t have primary care or can’t get a vaccination otherwise, but yeah, certainly, still doing the COVID vaccines for free, for now.”
CLINTON COUNTY
Debra Tackett, Director of Health Care Services at the Clinton County Health Department, also acknowledged her department’s work has normalized some recently.
“With COVID waning,” she said, “the department has indeed been able to shift much of our work back to public health care work.”
Though, in the tri-county area, CCHD remains the last health department still posting weekly COVID updates for the county on their website and social medias.
Franklin County Public Health, which had offered daily and then weekend COVID updates, stopped providing the number of cases as well as the map on their website in mid-December.
In CCHD’s last update, for the week of Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 128 new cases were reported.
An additional COVID-related fatality was also reported on Jan. 17, then another one in CCHD’s recent report, which has brought the county’s death toll to 116 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Tackett said the department has not made a decision as to when they might discontinue publishing COVID case counts.
“CCHD still has community members asking about COVID case numbers. Sharing the data on our website is a means to reach the public. Having this information, people can make decisions on how to best protect themselves. If the numbers are increasing/high, they have that information and may want to make the choice to wear a mask in public or maybe even to avoid crowds,” Tackett said.
“It is all about giving the public the information, so they can make their decision on how to best protect themselves.”
