NORTH ELBA — Three Essex County towns plan to ask voters next Tuesday if they want to allow cannabis dispensaries in their communities.
Jay, North Elba and Wilmington all have the questions on Election Day ballots in some form.
In March, Village of Lake Placid voters decided in favor of allowing cannabis dispensaries and on-site consumption.
Residents of Jay, North Elba and Wilmington filed petitions to put the question of cannabis on the general election ballot.
Recreational marijuana was legalized statewide last year, and local governments had until Dec. 31, 2021 to pass local laws opting out, which all three towns did. Residents could then petition to put cannabis on the ballot so voters could decide.
In each town, a “yes” vote means no cannabis sales and use. A “no” vote would allow cannabis and override the towns’ local laws.
TOWN REFERENDUMS
The three town referendums read:
Town of North Elba: Town proposition one: “The New York Cannabis Law authorizes the State Cannabis Control Board to issue licenses for cannabis retail dispensaries, but allows a Town to opt out by requesting that such facilities not be licensed within the Town. The Town Board adopted a Local Law making this request which only takes effect if approved by a majority of Town Electors. Therefore, the question being set forth to the voters is: ‘Shall the Town seek to prohibit the establishment of cannabis retail dispensaries by requesting that the State Cannabis Control Board not license any such operations within the Town?’”
Town proposition two: “The New York Cannabis Law authorizes the State Cannabis Control Board to issue licenses for on-site cannabis consumption sites, but allows a Town to opt out by requesting that such sites not be licensed within the Town. The Town Board adopted a Local Law making this request which only takes effect if approved by a majority of the Town Electors. Therefore, the question being set forth to the voters is: Shall the Town seek to prohibit the establishment of on-site cannabis consumption sites by requesting that the State Cannabis Control Board not license any such sites within the Town?”
Town of Wilmington: Town proposition one: “Shall there be approved and adopted in the town of Wilmington, New York, a local law entitled ‘Local Law No. 2 of 2021, a local law to opt out of allowing cannabis dispensaries and onsite consumption sites as authorized under the Cannabis Law Article 4’ as enacted by the Town Board of the town of Wilmington on Dec. 14, 2021?”
Town of Jay: Town proposition one: “Shall there be approved and adopted in the town of Jay, New York, a local law entitled ‘Local Law No. 1 of 2021, a local law to opt out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and onsite consumption sites as authorized under the Cannabis Law Article 4’ as enacted by the Town Board of the town of Jay on Dec. 9, 2021?”
