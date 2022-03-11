SARANAC LAKE — Three candidates want to be mayor of Saranac Lake village in this year’s elections.
With incumbent Clyde Rabideau declining to run for reelection, campaigners Jeremy Evans, Melinda Little and Jimmy Williams are seeking the mayor’s four-year term.
The Press-Republican asked each of the candidates:
What are the major issues in your village, and how would you address them?
JEREMY EVANS
“Housing, vacant storefronts, infrastructure, and taxes are the most important issues for village residents.
“For housing, we need to adopt reasonable short-term rental regulations, promote granny flats, redevelop vacant housing units, and attract new multi-family housing development.
“We will use proven tools like financing and incentives, grant support, simplified code requirements, and technical assistance to address vacant storefronts.
“To address infrastructure we will adopt a capital improvement plan that prioritizes infrastructure needs, make village infrastructure more climate resilient and ensure the Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects are completed successfully.
“We will identify ways to provide residents with more value for the taxes they pay, involve them more in the budget process, and scrutinize the budget before raising taxes.”
MELINDA LITTLE
“Housing is the most pressing concern of our village, in particular the lack of affordable, decent long-term rentals and first time homes.
“I convened a Housing Work Group soon after I was elected as a trustee four years ago. We developed a strategic plan that was recently adopted by the Village Board.
“The plan includes a number of priorities and action steps, the first of which is to appoint a permanent Housing Task Force. Once that Task Force is in place, they will be charged with the task of implementing the plan.”
JIMMY WILLIAMS
“I want to bring honesty and integrity back to local leadership, and foster our incredible sense of community. I want to make locals feel valued, respected, and heard. And I want to focus on making Saranac Lake a better place for our families to live, than it is for tourists to visit.
“I'm a registered independent. I took the Republican nomination and tried hard to get the Democrat nomination, but did not get it. I don't see mayor of our village in a political position. The mayor has a duty to be equally dedicated to each and every community member, and their needs, regardless of party affiliation. Focus needs to be local, not on a state and national party level.”
The village also has two four-year term trustee seats on the Village Board, and incumbent Kelly Brunette (Democrat-Independent) and Matt Scollin (Independent) and Susan Waters (Democrat) are running for those.
Voting is noon to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 at Harrietstown Town Hall in Saranac Lake.
