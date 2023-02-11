SARANAC —Three people died in an early morning house fire at 1349 Strackville Road here Saturday morning.
According to a press release from Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day, Clinton County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting a house on fire at 1349 Strackville Road in the Town of Saranac around 3:33 a.m. Saturday morning. Saranac Fire Department, along with Cadyville and Dannemora Fire Departments, were dispatched.
Numerous other departments assisted under mutual aid. On arrival, the Saranac Fire Chief reported a house fully involved with fire.
"A number of occupants were in the home at the time of the fire's discovery," the release said.
"Several were able to escape the blaze. However, three occupants were unable to exit the building."
Names and other details about the victims were not available Saturday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Clinton County Office of Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit, the NYS Office of Fire Prevention & Control and the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
