ROUSES POINT — Jedidiah Thone will succeed Thomas Batha as mayor of the Village of Rouses Point.
After a delay of more than six months, voters in Clinton County’s three villages took to the polls Tuesday.
Only Rouses Point voters saw contested races on their ballots: one for mayor and a runoff for two trustee seats.
CHAMPLAIN, DANNEMORA
Nearby in the Village of Champlain, incumbent Village Board trustees Thomas Trombley and Amy Gehrig are each seeking re-election to two-year terms.
Similarly, incumbent Village of Dannemora Board of Trustees members Judith Mullady and Tina M. Leduc are the only candidates for open three-year and one-year terms, respectively.
VOTE COUNTS
Thone overtook opponent Ron LeBlanc 295 to 154 in the final results of the mayoral race.
In the three-way trustee race, candidates Ben Arno and Brian Pelkey came out on top with 348 and 367 votes respectively, topping opponent Tom Dart who earned 138 votes.
The village of Dannemora election saw 41 votes for Leduc and 39 for Mullady, while Michael Bennett scored 30 write-in votes for Village Justice.
And in Champlain, Gehrig and Trombley each received 24 votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.