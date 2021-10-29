OGDENSBURG – Randy Besio of Massena.
Gerry Bouchard of Brownville.
Brent Davison of Plattsburgh.
Daniel LeRoy of Evans Mills.
Michael Lieber of Constableville.
Kenneth Lushia of West Chazy.
Roderic Roca of Ogdensburg.
Lee Trudeau of Brushton/North Bangor.
Robert Uttendorfsky of Lowville.
Noel Voos of Evans Mills.
Mark Webster of West Chazy.
Peter Woolschlager of Croghan.
These 12 men were ordained as Permanent Deacons by Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop Terry R. LaValley on Oct. 2 in St. Mary's Cathedral in Ogdensburg.
Father and son, James and Leagon Carlin, were ordained as Permanent Deacon and Transitional Deacon, respectively, on Oct. 9 at St. Peter's Church in Plattsburgh.
All the men underwent studies in the Formation Program for Permanent Deacons in the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
The recently retired Deacon John Drollette of Plattsburgh was the Director of Formation for this class.
He is succeeded by Msgr. Robert H. Aucoin.
DIACONATE
The Deacons journeys began when they expressed interest in the Diaconate, which is an ordained order.
“There are three levels of hierarchy in the Catholic Church – a Bishop, a Priest, and a Deacon,” Deacon Kevin Mastellon, director of Permanent Deacons of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, said.
“All bishops have been priests and deacons at some point. And all priests have been deacons at some point. But the Permanent Deacon was something established by the Second Vatican Council that allowed us to be married, have jobs in the lay world, and still serve the church. “They called us Permanent Deacons because none of us aspire, very few of us, 99.9%, aspire to be anything but a deacon in the church. We don't aspire to be priests.”
Those interested in continuing to the priesthood are called Transitional Deacons.
“They are usually in seminary,” he said.
“They are being prepared for the priesthood. Being a deacon is like the final step, usually about a year ahead, of their ordination as a priest.”
It's a six-year program for Permanent Deacons.
“We require that they have been commissioned as lay ministers in our Diocese first,” Mastellon said.
“So, that's a two-year program.”
Men who inquire about the Diaconate can fill out an application. They undergo psychological testing and their mental aptitude is assessed.
“You're really going back to college,” he said.
“After a long time away from school, do you have the mental capacity to do that? We also take into consideration where are you in your life journey.”
The minimum age at ordination is 35.
“Men who present themselves with a young family, this may not be the right time for them to take on the studies in formation for ordination,” he said.
“Maybe it is? But often than not, it's not. So we might ask them to wait just a little bit. We are looking for younger men to hear the call to be an ordained deacon.”
ASPIRANTS/CANDIDATES
Once men are accepted into the program, they are called Aspirants.
The Formation program includes scripture study, Church law study, homiletics (how to preach), and other church-related coursework.
“It just prepares them,” Mastellon said.
“It gets them ready. It's usually about a year of Aspirantcy before they get into an on-campus thing. It's a four-year program. So the first year, they do some online stuff through the University of Notre Dame.”
Years 2, 3, and 4, the Aspirants commit to a Friday night-Saturday intensive on campus at Wadhams Hall in Ogdensburg.
The class meets once a month for 10 months.
“They do that three years,” he said.
“It's on-campus coursework, and they continue to have some coursework that's necessary online through Notre Dame.”
At the end of Year 2, the Aspirants are designated as Candidates.
“That's a significant step,” Mastellon said.
“So they've gone from Aspirants, they aspire to be a deacon, to actually being a Candidate. “That has to be approved by the Bishop. In that third year, they are really in their final formation before ordination.”
FINAL STEPS
Two more steps remain.
“If they are married, their wife has to agree that it's okay for their husband to be ordained a deacon,” he said.
“Without that permission, he can't be ordained.”
The last step is Calling the Candidate for Ordination.
“The Bishop calls the individual to be ordained a Permanent Deacon,” Mastellon said.
“That's usually a personal letter to the individual. Once ordained, then the man is assigned to whatever role the Bishop has decided he can best use that individual in the Diocese. And usually, it's to a parish.
“In our history in the Diocese, it's almost always your home parish. More often than not, people are accepting and excited to having one of their own become a deacon in the church.”
ATTRITION COMMON
A baker's dozen is the usual size of a Formation class.
“I was ordained in 2003, and we probably started with 18 or 20 men who were interested and by the time we were ordained that number was down to a dozen,” Mastellon said.
“They found out along the way that maybe this wasn't the right the path for them or there's some change in their lives. Something happened with a spouse or there's an illness or they've had to move because of their job. There could be any number of reasons.
“But we usually have some attrition. So 12, 13, it's about the right number.”
DEACON BRENT DAVISON'S JOURNEY
Being called by Christ to be a Deacon in his Church has been a major turning point in my life. I have served for sure but not quite like this.
I served in the U.S. Army - Active, Reserves and National Guard for 20 years. I have served my state and community for 25 years as a sworn member of the New York State Police. Serving is somewhat second nature to me but certainly not always easy.
I also have had to balance my service to others with that of my family. I am still a husband, father, son, brother, etc. to those that have supported me in all my service. I would never had made it to this point without the support of my wife and family. I will always be grateful.
I am certainly also grateful to those that gave me spiritual guidance and mentored me during my formation process. They all played crucial parts.
Back to serving, I feel to serve God and the Catholic Church as a Deacon is a whole new level. It is a call to serve with love and humility, without looking for anything in return. It is to be a bridge between the lay world and the clergy of the Church. The responsibility that comes with it is great. I don’t take it lightly but feel humbled that I have been called. To be called is one thing, but to make it through the discernment and formation process is not an easy lift.
The formation process was long and tough, especially while still being in a full time, seemingly at times, 24-hour a-day job, and with a family at home. I’m not sure how I ever found the time to complete all our assignments. I would say by God’s grace.
Besides the support of my family, the group of men and how we grew together and supported each other was critical to our success. I think we will always have a special bond. The path was personally and as a group, sometimes brutal. We lost our Deacon Formation Leader, Dc John White early on in the process to cancer, as well as a fellow deacon candidate, Patrick Jank. I also had a personal battle with cancer during my formation time.
Many of us faced trials and tribulations during the process, but we trusted in God and leaned on each other and our loved ones and persevered by God’s good grace.
I look forward to serving Christ in the best way I can. I hope to help the poor, evangelize, perform baptisms and burial services and even weddings. I hope to help lead people to Christ and a relationship with him.
