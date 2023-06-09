ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Health Department (ECHD) was notified on June 6 that another resident and their dog were attacked and bitten by a grey fox in Ticonderoga.
An encounter occurred Monday, June 5, where the individual was able to fend off the fox.
The following day, June 6, another encounter occurred.
A NYS Department of Conservation (DEC) officer was called to the scene of the incident and captured the fox with no further human, pet or livestock exposure. The deceased specimen was prepared for rabies testing and shipped on Wednesday, June 7 to the NYSDOH Wadsworth Laboratory and returned positive for rabies Thursday, June 8.
Both the individual and dog are under medical care.
“We are issuing a warning to residents of Ticonderoga as this is the second grey fox confirmed positive for rabies in recent days and the third overall in 2023,” Jessica Darney Buehler, Director Health Planning & Promotion for ECHD, said.
Nearby Chittenden County in Vermont has seen a significant increase in the number of rabies cases in wildlife in the past year.
These increases are prompting a reevaluation by the US Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services of their bait drop schedule. The bait drops involve the distribution of oral rabies vaccine by helicopter in areas along the Lake Champlain corridor.
The bait is attractive to wildlife that most commonly contract rabies and helps to prevent the further spread of the virus to people, pets and livestock who may come into contact with them.
“We should know later this summer if the annual August bait drops will cover a greater portion of Essex County,” Buehler said.
“In the meantime, we want to strongly stress our message to avoid attracting or interacting with wild animals. Do not approach animals especially if they are acting abnormally. This includes being unafraid, being “friendly” or being aggressive towards people and pets.”
She reminds residents and visitors that ECHD has staff on call during evening, weekends and holidays to respond to events that pose an immediate threat to public health, including rabies exposures.
Buehler informed Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Mark Wright, about this latest event.
He agreed to share this information at the Town Board Meeting tonight with message to avoid wildlife not acting normally and remind residents of the Health Department’s free rabies clinic coming up.
The Health Department continues to urge pet owners to take steps to protect their furry friends by confirming their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccine.
The Department coordinates several free rabies immunization clinics throughout the year with the next clinic scheduled on Wednesday, June 14, at the Highway Department in Ticonderoga.
Visit essexcountyny.gov/health for more information about rabies and to register for free rabies vaccination clinics offered by ECHD.
