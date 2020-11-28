PLATTSBURGH — Where can locals find new and used books, personalized recommendations and a space to practice writing?
Kyle Page said the answer was his Lake City Books and Writer's Nook located in Boynton Square in the City of Plattsburgh.
"You're not going to find all three of those pretty much anywhere else," the store owner told the Press-Republican. "It's that personalized level that I try to provide."
'WHERE BOOKS FIND READERS'
Page, who bought the bookstore three years ago with girlfriend Darcy Hernandez, said those features were all part of the beauty of shopping local.
The owner referenced the shop's mission statement, which, he said, was tri-fold.
The first was for the store to serve as a spot for readers to find good books.
"Secondly, this is a place where books can find readers," Page added, noting what he thought of as, an underrated publisher called Blackstone Publishing, saying he had stocked up on its titles.
"There is this really cool horror one called, 'The Cabin on Souder Hill,' that is freaky as all get out; I just finished it," he said. "So if somebody came in and asked, 'Do you have the new Stephen King?,' I'm going to say, 'Yes. I have Stephen King right over there, but check this book out.'
"I'm going to get books that people have no idea even exist into their hands and have them go, 'Wow. This is incredible."
WRITER'S NOOK
The third part of the Lake City Books' mission was in the second half of the store's name: Writer's Nook.
Page described it as a corner of the shop equipped with power, WiFi and space for writers to practice their craft.
The owner, who has published his own books and once taught writing at Clinton Community College, said he and books were onsite resources.
"I try, no matter what stage a writer is in, to promote their growth as much as I can," Page said. "Whether it's, 'Gee, I would love to write a book,' or 'I have a book; it's done,' or even, 'Here's my book. Can you sell it?'
"What's cool is I had at least two writers who sat here and worked, and I now carry their books."
While COVID-19 had made operating the nook difficult, Page said he had created a plexiglass shield for anyone still interested in using the space.
"But still," he added, "it's much safer at home."
SMALL BIZ SATURDAY
Like many other local shops and businesses, Lake City Books will mark this year's Small Business Saturday, celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 28, with special promotions.
Founded by American Express in 2010, the event has been supported locally by the North Country Chamber of Commerce and other "Neighborhood Champions."
Like in year's past, the chamber kept a list of participating mom and pop shops and the deals they will offer that day.
The list and other event materials can be found online at: http://www.northcountrychamber.com/Events/shopsmall.
BOOKS, BIKES AND MORE
At Lake City Books, Page said cookbooks would go for $1 each and new titles would be sold at 25 percent off, including Barack Obama's new memoir, "A Promised Land."
"This is a tough year," he said. "I'm trying to discount without hurting myself too much."
Maui North Ski, Bike & Board on Durkee Street in downtown City of Plattsburgh was celebrating the day, too.
The shop, which sold in May 2020 to new owners Corinna and Paul Maggy, planned to offer mark downs on apparel and accessories.
It has been around since 1984 and sells bikes, skateboards and skis, along with their parts and offers full service. Corinna said it sold related apparel, too.
Other businesses listed for Small Business Saturday included maple operations, gaming stores, secondhand shops, coffee stops, restaurants, salons, spas and breweries.
SERVICE AND RELATIONSHIPS
To keep shoppers and staff safe on Small Business Saturday, Corinna Maggy said Maui North would keep up with the protocols that have been in place for months.
That included limiting the number of patrons in the store, using floor markers to promote social distancing, requiring masks be worn and continuing cleaning and health screening.
Like Page, Maggy said it was important to shop local to support local businesses, "so they can be there to support you in the future."
"And for the service and the personal relationships," the bike shop owner added. "That wouldn't be what they get online — that's for sure."
