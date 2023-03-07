PLATTSBURGH — At the United Way of the Adirondack Region’s annual dinner this past Saturday, the organization celebrated the “Human Spirit” and the inspiration that its member agencies and clients provide on a daily basis.
The Hardings — Luis and Christal of Lyon Mountain — were the perfect couple to exhibit such inspiration.
“I have to say we were so fortunate to have people in the community that helped us out,” Christal said.
“It’s a blessing that I was connected with John (Bernardi) and the United Way because they do so much for people and they make a real difference.”
PANDEMIC STRUGGLES
The Hardings moved to the area three years ago just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They bought a home with a rental property thinking it would help them with income and was a good investment.
Things were fine, then COVID hit and suddenly tenants across the nation were not paying rent and efforts to collect were put on hold by special orders caused by pandemic.
The Hardings did their best to make ends meet for themselves and their three young children, but it was a grind.
‘A CONSTANT WORRY’
With little money to pay for heat, there were winter days when they had to bundle up with extra clothes and blankets to stay warm as heating funds were stretched thin.
Christal said that when it was below zero, the house was very cold and the pipes froze a few times and their electric bill mounted. The best way to heat the home was with a pellet stove, but affording such an item was difficult.
“It was very stressful,” she said.
“It was a constant worry.”
‘A TREMENDOUS PRIVILEGE’
A big part of the United Way’s mission is aiding ALICE families or Asset Limited, Income Constrained Employed folks who are working, but are earning too much to qualify for assistance, but not enough to pay for all basic necessities.
United Way of the Adirondacks President and CEO John Bernardi said the organization helps about 80,000 people in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties through 35 member agencies each year.
“It’s an incredible privilege to be an organization that is able to collect the spirit of generosity and passion in our region, to harness that and direct it to where those needs are,” Bernardi said.
“What a tremendous privilege.”
ACCOMPLISHED TOGETHER
Bernardi and his staff helped the Hardings get a new pellet stove to heat their home in time for winter, which was a game-changer.
“We are very blessed with all these wonderful people in this room who support what the United Way does, and I want to thank you so much for everything that we have accomplished together,” Christal said.
In addition to the United Way, the Hardings are also grateful for their employer, the Northeast Group, who helped them navigate their way to gaining help from the United Way, and provided support in so many ways for their family.
“They’ve made a big difference in our lives, and everybody who we’ve met through the Northeast group, we couldn’t be more appreciative,” she said.
“I’ve seen it while working there, how much they do for so many other people.”
Christal said there are others out there who are working, but still finding it hard to make ends meet.
“It’s just so important that we keep advocating for them because there’s so many people who don’t qualify for help and they do need help, and they have families and I will forever be an advocate for you,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.