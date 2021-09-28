ELIZABETHTOWN — A global festival sponsored by Adirondack Friends of Refugees (AFRI) brought worldly knowledge from distant lands to the lawn of the Elizabethtown Social Center.
The primary purpose of the event was to celebrate the local diversity of cultural identities, and featured music, dance, foods, stories and educational materials from the native cultures of local residents including Peru, Tibet, Mexico, Guyana, Ecuador and Zimbabwe.
In addition, handout materials and informal conversations allowed the international guests to relate personal perspectives on their experiences adapting to a differing culture in a new homeland.
URGENT MORAL DUTY
AFRI is a local volunteer organization providing material assistance and educational programs since 2016 on behalf of refugees and immigrants in both the North Country and Vermont.
According to its website, AFRI’s mission is, "...an urgent moral duty to rise to the challenge of relieving misery. So we're dedicated to helping those who are sick, suffering, hungry, or without shelter. Refugees often experience all of these miseries because of climate change, political upheaval, wars and disasters — huge factors over which they have no control.”
'THEY BECOME FRIENDS'
Originally from Tibet, musician Techung presented an analogy when one meets a refugee: “When you do not know another person, it’s like monsters. But when you get to know them, they become friends.” He told of his family having to leave Tibet after Chinese forces took over the nation. He grew up in the exiled Tibetan community of Dharamsala, India.
“When I first came here, I was very humble and didn’t talk much at a young age to express myself,” Techung admitted. Though much of that was due to his Tibetan culture where youngsters were expected to be quiet and listen to one’s elders.
Techung spoke of the beauty of nature and equated the Adirondacks with that of the Himalayas.
“My faith grew stronger as I grew up where the Dalai Lama has lived. I am trying to preserve the language,” said Techung. He then encouraged the audience to sing a Tibetan counting song with him.
Techung is an accomplished singer/musician and his voice and music has been featured on the soundtrack of the IMAX film, “Everest.” He has also performed for His Holiness, the Dalai Lama.
“I learned traditional folk instruments and songs from my elders,” said Techung, who humorously proclaims himself as, ‘the only Tibetan lute player in the Adirondacks’”.
FROM GUYANA TO BROOKLYN
Shalonie Heald came to the United States from Guyana, though she also claims Indian heritage as there is a large population of Asians in that South American country. She spoke of growing up without much and how her mother would soak chick peas and then fry and season them to create “dal” which she shared with those who visited her display. In addition, pastries were offered, which were generally served around the Easter and Christmas holidays.
When she was 16, Shalonie left Guyana and went to Brooklyn to live with her mother’s cousins.
“My mother wanted me to escape Guyana due to the corruption,” as well as increasing violence in the community, she said.
Speaking of her culture, Shalonie said: “a girl was raised to be a wife and mother and be very submissive. We never knew we were poor as we had big families. My mother planted a big garden and, as a girl, I sold produce at other homes and at a stand.” She indicated this was the seed from which grew her entrepreneurial spirit.
In conclusion, Shalonie stated, “there is so much happening in the world today. I am so appreciative to live here and will never lose that gratitude.”
'PART OF MY HEART IS STILL THERE'
Marietta Brady grew up in Lima, Peru, amid “the traffic and pollution. We always had kids around and played in the streets. I liked it when we traveled around Peru to the mountains, lakes and rivers. In Peru, there are lots of holidays for the saints. I learned English when I was growing up.”
Initially Marietta came to Minnesota. “I ended up liking the snow and learned sports.” Though she went back to Peru, she returned to the United States in 2012.
“The most difficult part, I miss the food and close family. Part of my heart is still there. Usually on Mondays, I cook Peruvian food for my family.”
Her young daughters are being raised bilingual.
Cynthia Papineau, who helped organize the event, spoke of living in Norway for a few years. Among the things she witnessed were the Syrian refugees who were put into crowded camps. It was disheartening to see. It was surrounded with high fences with the barbed wire facing outward to protect them from the Norwegians.”
For additional information on AFRI go to: adirondack-friends-of-refugees.com.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.