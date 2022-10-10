ELIZABETHTOWN — Throughout the North Country, there are individuals and families from foreign countries whose cultures might not be well-known locally, and thus the Adirondack Friends of Refugees is attempting to rectify this.
The primary purpose of the recent Global Festival event was to celebrate the local diversity of cultural identities through music, dance foods and displays as well as interviewing individuals who have come from other lands.
A CINDERELLA STORY
Through informal conversations, the international guests related their personal perspectives concerning their former countries, the difficulties in their journeys to the North Country and their adaptation to the differing culture provided by the United States.
Uma Laguna Curtis has lived in several countries. She pointed out that there is a lack of international knowledge as when she was asked where her mother was born, “I said ‘Bolivia’, the person asked, ‘Who is Bolivia?’”
Uma’s mother, Eliana Godoy, was born in LaPaz. “My family was full of women. There was a lot of playing games and singing. When my mother finished college and couldn’t find a job, she met an American professor who was doing a nutrition project. She became an immigrant of love.”
Godoy explained how Bolivia has changed.
“When I was growing up there were dictatorships. Now there has been a lot of economic development; a big transformation and empowerment for the native people. They have been reducing poverty, and there has been much development and growth. It is like a Cinderella story,” she said.
MEET MANY PEOPLE
Irma Hernandez and her husband Isaac live in Keene Valley. He is a chef and Irma has become well known in the area for her tamales and other Mexican dishes that she sells in the areas of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Keene.
Until she was 15, Irma lived in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, which has an indigenous population and thus Spanish was not spoken in her family.
“There were no government services to learn Spanish, but I became the only one in my family who could read and write Spanish. I worked in the farm fields picking cucumbers and peppers. I came to the United States and met my husband who is also from Mexico,” she explained.
“When I first came here it was difficult because I didn’t have many friends. But for my children, it is different because they speak English and get along great at their school (Keene Central School). I like selling at the farmers markets because I get to meet many people.”
‘PART OF MY HEART IS STILL THERE’
Peruvian native Marietta Brady and her daughters Noadiah and Akianah performed several dances and encouraged others to join them. Initially Marietta came to Minnesota.
“I ended up liking the snow and learned sports,” she said.
Though she went back to Peru, she returned in 2012 to live in Lake Placid.
“The most difficult part (is that) I miss the food and close family. Part of my heart is still there,” she said.
Her young daughters are being raised bilingual and she has become very involved in the community around Elizabethtown.
For Ekaterina Belash, who emigrated from Russia, one of the biggest cultural differences was preparing meals.
“In Russia, we had to learn how to put meals together. Here, everything is put together for you. It was also my first experience in having Mexican food,” she said.
There were many obstacles in coming to the U.S. The only way she could be with her American fiancé, Mike Yuhal, was to join him in another country. So they met in Portugal, South Africa and Russia.
“Once I was here, we saw immigration information at the library. It took four tries but I finally got a Green Card,” she said.
As part of the day’s celebration, which included the 83rd anniversary of the Elizabethtown Social Center, Sandra Weber portrayed Cora Putnam Hale, who was the benefactor providing the building, grounds and endowment which has allowed the Center to continue serving the community.
The day’s events culminated with a square/contra dance which incorporates several cultures such as French, Irish and American.
Adirondack Friends of Refugees, founded in 2016, is an organization which provides material assistance and educational programs on behalf of refugees and immigrants in both the North Country and Vermont. According to its mission, “…we have an urgent moral duty to rise to the challenge of relieving misery. So we’re dedicated to helping those who are sick, suffering, hungry, or without shelter. Refugees often experience all of these miseries because of climate change, political upheaval, wars and disasters—huge factors over which they have no control.”
For additional information on the group, go to: adirondack-friends-of-refugees.com.
Email Alvin Reiner: rondackrambler@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.