SARANAC LAKE — “The Woods” is playwright Jahna Ferron-Smith’s first full-length production anywhere, and it’s at Pendragon Theatre in Saranac Lake through Sunday.
Directed by Colette Robert, the play stars Ricki Lynée, Max Morter, Ty Spencer, SJ Hannah, Ian Poake, John Racioppo, Lisa Jill Anderson, and Hannah-Kathryn Wall.
Tonight, there will be a Post-show Talk-Back moderated by Nicky Hylton-Patterson, executive director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, which will receive 50% of box office proceeds.
SYNOPSIS
Since its creation, the United States National Park Service has been tasked with preserving, arguably, this country’s most stunning monuments to the “American Dream” – majestic swaths of untamed land, symbolizing the unbridled American spirit that forged a world power; a birthright theoretically available to all Americans, regardless of race.
However, dwindling Park attendance nationwide has sent the NPS scrambling to ensure its survival. The mission? To engage those they’ve traditionally left out of the narrative of the great outdoors—people of color.
“The Woods,” using comedy and acute perception, explores our learned relationships to the American landscape and the consequences those cultural narratives have on young Black Americans and asks: Going forward, might there be a way to manifest a more positive narrative surrounding the natural environment, for the sake of those next in line to inherit it?
HEADLINE HOOK
“The play was inspired by a headline that I read in 2017 that spoke about the National Park Service needing to engage ‘under-served visitorship populations,’” Ferron-Smith, an alum of Julliard’s Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program, said.
“Understanding that coded language, I clicked on the headline to see — I wonder what that means or I wonder what their game plan is going to be beyond advertising that nature is beautiful.”
What makes advertisement to under-served visitorship different than advertisement to white visitorship?
“At the time, Trump had just been inaugurated, and this article was positing that because that administration didn’t seem particularly interested in funding the National Parks and that many of the National Parks’ constant contributors, older white people, were passing away and no longer interested in contributing,” she said.
“The National Parks were really hurting for funding.”
The article also posited that the NPS had the idea to engage people that haven’t necessarily come to the parks in the hopes that they will be interested in sustaining financially the parks’ maintenance and upkeep.
Ferron-Smith researched the topic further.
“The literature that I consulted at the time said that about 83 percent of National Park staff was white, which made me particularly curious as to how they were planning on advertising advertising to black and brown people,” she said.
“Then that got me thinking about again why can’t the advertising just be that nature is beautiful and technically for everyone? Please come and enjoy it.”
ESTRANGED FROM NATURE
“That got me thinking about the reasons that black and brown people might not like to be in nature, which within the fabric of this country’s history is a lot of devastating and incredibly traumatic reasons,” she said.
“And also thinking about if more black and brown people had a more comfortable relationship with the kind of nature that looks like National Parks, how healing that could be, particularly for the fight against climate change in the future for young people, many of whom have maybe an antagonistic relationship towards nature and how’s that going to help them to want to take care of it and preserve it and keep it.”
Ferron-Smith also thought about why she likes nature.
“And then I realized that I had a family member who made a concerted effort to teach me how to love it, to teach me to appreciate its beauty, and not everybody has that opportunity,” she said.
BREAK-UP GENESIS
Like so many creatives, Ferron-Smith’s characters arose after a terrible break-up.
“I sort of then moved on from there, but I think that was definitely part of the creative genesis of the piece,” she said.
“Then, imagining what these advertisers would be saying in a room, of you know, presumably white advertisers, would be saying and pitching in a room.”
THREE STORIES IN ONE ACT
The plot follows three different stories including two Black high-school sophomores, who are teaching and part of a fictional National Parks program to go into schools and teach black and brown children more about the National Parks.
“And more about nature and to try and address black and brown kids’ fears about nature and to dispel them to the best of their ability, but, they get into some hot water in that arena,” Ferron-Smith said.
“Then, it also follows these four advertising agents, who are responsible for coming up with the next commercial for the National Park Service in order to advertise the national parks to these under-served-visitorship categories.”
“The Woods” next trails a Black woman and a white man in an interracial relationship trying to take a camping trip.
“And that part addresses a lot about what people have power in which situations and who feels comfortable exploring or ‘taming’ something that is unfamiliar to them because they believe that they have a right to that exploration or a legacy within exploring those or transgressing those boundaries,” she said.
A possible play tagline: Why do you like nature?
“We pop into each story, but thematically,” she said.
“I like to say that they are very individual ingredients but part of the same soup.”
NATURE HEALER
Ferron-Smith worked on the piece for about six years.
“Part of what this play addresses is the fact how healing a relationship to the land can be for the Black faces that I feel like I necessarily wasn’t easily acquainted and familiar with, who were able to tend the land and care for the land in ways that didn’t necessarily have to have the traumatic relationship as it did when Black people were enslaved,” she said.
Ferron-Smith is talking about Black people who were able to have land and to own farms and were able to sustain themselves and passed down their ancient and very necessary knowledge to their kinfolk, children and grandchildren.
“That is just a different relationship to this country and this space that I feel like encourages people to take advantage of it, and at the same time, how so many people, if they weren’t necessarily raised in these kinds of spaces, don’t know that there’s this kind of relationship they can have with the land,” she said.
“Often times, they do see it as a primarily white space. They see trees, and they don’t think what a beautiful space to frolic. They think I can be hunted, killed or disappeared there, which also makes a lot, a lot of sense.”
SAFE SPACES
Many of the national parks where Black visitorship is very high are in spaces that highlight the Underground Railroad or Indigenous history.
“Where again their ancestors, unfortunately, were harmed most likely,” Ferron-Smith said.
“Those spaces are incredibly important to remember and incredibly important to be revered, and also why not add to that the spaces that are like the Redwood Forest or the spaces that are like the Delaware River Valley Water Gap?
“Places that might not necessarily apply to these groups historically, but are just beautiful places to see and to be a part of and get to experience, and not relegating black and brown people to the National Parks that only deal with or apply to their ‘history.’
“But being able to comfortably say and invite any black or brown person to anyone of them.”
