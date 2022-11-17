ELLENBURG DEPOT — The Yellow Brick Road winds this weekend to the Northern Adirondack Drama Club’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum and adapted by Claude Townley.
Just like Dorothy, Drama Club advisors Jennifer Hutchins and Rebecca Dupree and their students kept clicking their ruby-red heels for three years to bring this play home.
“The way this actually happened we started back in December of 2019, and we did our auditions then,” Hutchins said.
“We had our cast and everything. Back in 2020, we started to host for our shows but we got shut down three weeks before the performance because of the COVID. This show had to be completely recast. We already had most of all of the props, the set pieces and costumes and everything created. So, we are now going and doing it, but it’s just with a different cast.”
This is a play not musical theater, Dupree points out.
“We’ve had students who were in sixth grade when we started,” she said.
“They were painting the poppies on the set, and now they are in the main role. Our Dorothy was actually a Munchkin in the play. We had a pretty high-retention rate. I think 80 percent of our students have come back to us and most of them that we lost, we lost due to graduation.”
Approximately 60 Northern Adirondack Central School students are involved in the play in one way or the other.
“It’s based on L. Frank Baum’s original story,” Hutchins said.
“It’s based on the story, not the movie, so there are different aspects that are different from the movie. There will be a lot of things that people may have not seen before because it’s not based on the movie. So if they haven’t read that book before, they are going to see some new things.”
All of costumes, props and sets were created by our students.
“Students not only in Drama Club, but outside of it,” she said.
“If they were in the Art Department, they contributed. This was basically a school-wide project. It wasn’t just done by members of the Drama Club or the community. This is a student-based show.”
The stage crew is quite sizable.
“Because we have so many props and sets, we need quite a few kids to stay on top of it,” Dupree said.
“We were three weeks from our production in 2020, so now that we are in the same place that we were then, we have so much more time to go in and do detail work. We’re proud of the production that we’ve done now because we’ve had double the time that we normally do.”
