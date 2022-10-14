PERU — In the week prior to Friday night’s showdown in high school football between undefeateds Peru and Moriah, fans gathered at Stewart’s in Port Henry daily to talk about the big matchup.
“It was all the Stewart’s talk for sure,” Alex Larrow, a Moriah graduate said as he and his friends tailgated before the game in the parking lot at Peru High School.
Larrow and his buddies Colin Harris, Tanner Whalen, and Austin McKiernan made the 50-minute drive up from southern Essex County to watch the Vikings square off against the Nighthawks.
‘THE WHOLE TOWN IS HERE’
They weren’t the only ones.
“The whole town is here,” Harris said.
“The last one to leave turned off the lights.”
The game featured the 6-0 Nighthawks against the 5-0 Vikings for bragging rights in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference. It was one of the most hyped games in recent memory, and certainly since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WARM AUTUMN NIGHT
By 6:30 p.m., the stands on both sides of the field were nearly full, as anxious fans waited for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. As ceremonies honoring Peru’s senior players as well as cheerleaders and Homecoming festivities unfurled right before the game, fans continued to stream into the Apple Bowl.
With clear skies and temperatures in the mid-50s, it was the perfect night and setting for high school football.
Although no official crowd figure was available, estimates put the number around 3,000 people.
A HOMECOMING HERO
Mike Willon, a ninth grader at Peru, was there with some friends from AuSable Valley High School.
“Everyone’s been excited all week,” Willon said.
There was even romance in the air with Moriah graduate Christopher Thompson at the game to help his friend, the Vikings’ #66 Ethan Madill, ask a date out to homecoming.
Thompson was set to deliver a sign to Madill to run out onto the field with to ask out his date.
‘COME ON, HIT SOMEBODY’
Excitement exploded in the Peru bleachers when Jack Hanson burst up the middle for a long touchdown run on the Nighthawk’s first possession to give them an early lead.
“Come on, hit somebody,” a disgruntled Viking fan bellowed.
Those fans who couldn’t find a seat in the bleachers, stood along the fence surrounding the field three deep.
“Look at that pile of nachos. It’s huge,” one Peru fan said as she gawked at a young girl’s concession stand score.
As the game went on, younger fans were busy playing their own sandlot football games behind the Moriah bleachers tossing the ball back and forth and making like NFL stars.
Regardless of the outcome, the regulars at Stewart’s in Port Henry will have plenty to talk about today and probably for the rest of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.