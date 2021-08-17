ELIZABETHTOWN -- The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital announced today the launch of the Community Friendship Volunteer Program, a new initiative aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of seniors.
Recruitment is underway for the first volunteer training, set for late September.
The program, developed with Mercy Care for the Adirondacks, pairs seniors in need with trained volunteers who can provide companionship and support with day-to-day activities like gardening, shopping, and errands, a news release said.
In its first phase, the Community Friendship Volunteer Program will focus on serving elders in the Town of Moriah.
"Too often seniors in our community experience social isolation and loneliness," Julie Tromblee, vice president and chief nursing officer at Elizabethtown Community Hospital, said.
"And this can have drastic effects on their health. Our partner organizations provide transportation for medical appointments and grocery shopping; but some seniors may need additional help around the house or just a visitor from time to time. That's where the Community Friendship Volunteer Program comes in, and where we can have a big impact."
Adults over age 65 are projected to make up about 30% of Essex County's population by 2030, according to Mercy Care for the Adirondacks Executive Director Donna Beal.
"Elders are a valued part of our community, and we want to help empower them to age in place more successfully," she said.
"By helping older adults at home, together we are helping to make Essex County a good place to grow up and grow old."
The Community Friendship Volunteer Program offers non-clinical support for seniors at home, and is a complement to the hospital's Age-Friendly Health Systems (AFHS) initiative. AFHS is a nationwide movement to personalize clinical care to meet the unique needs of seniors and achieve better outcomes.
"The AFHS and Community Friendship Volunteer Program help ensure that we are supporting seniors both here at the hospital and in their own home," Tromblee said.
The hospital's Community Friendship Volunteer Program has no age or income requirement, and the services are provided free of charge. Family, friends, and seniors themselves can request a volunteer match.
Elizabethtown Community Hospital and Mercy Care for the Adirondacks will host a volunteer training at the Moriah Fire Department on Sept. 22 and 23, 2021.
The two-day training will feature presentations on healthy aging, community resources for seniors, and COVID-19 precautions and protocols.
Mercy Care Friendship Volunteers will be on hand to share their experience and expertise.
"We're excited to engage the first class of volunteers," Community Friendship Volunteer Program Coordinator Jodi Gibbs said.
"Thanks to Mercy Care and other partners, we have incredible resources for volunteers and we're thrilled to be able to offer this program at no cost."
More information can be found at ECH.org; and assistance with volunteer applications and registration is available by calling (518) 585-3761.
