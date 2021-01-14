The summer that wasn't: Sinfonietta exec recalls 2020

LAKE PLACID — Back in spring 2020, the Lake Placid Sinfonietta’s entire summer season was planned. The best-laid plans.
Stuart Malina, appointed in October 2019, was the new music director after vying against two other contenders.
“We had already engaged guest artists,” Deborah Fitts, executive director, said.
“We had already ordered music. We had already arranged for a piano rental. Everything was set. We thought we were ahead of the ball. It became obvious pretty quickly that wasn’t going to be a workable solution to continue on.”
MARCH 2020
In the mask up, Fitts doesn’t recall exactly when the season was canceled.
“There came a point when our musicians needed to know,” she said.
“And had we gone further, we would have lost quite a bit of stuff. There was a little bit of a fiscal concern. The primary concern was the health and well being of our audiences and our musicians.”
The initial COVID-19 guidelines warned against people gathering for performances and how that wasn’t a good idea.
“Toward the end of April, it was obvious that in addition to the audiences, there was a real problem with having musicians side by side onstage, especially wind players,” she said.
“Since then, there has been some study and analysis of how that can happen safely and when it’s not safe. If you’ve been backstage after a band concert, there is a lot of spit on the floor. It’s a very physical endeavor to perform as an orchestra or a band.”
Like every other performing arts organization, the Sinfonietta made a really difficult decision to cancel its season.
“It left our musicians unemployed,” Fitts said.
“Most of them were already facing serious economic impact because they play in big orchestras who had already canceled.”
“See the Music” was theme of the season abandoned.
“It was Stuart Malina’s premiere season as music director,” she said.
“We had concerts scheduled in Lake Placid, North Creek, Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake. We had two guest artists – Sarah Davis Beuchner and Jeffrey Biegel.
“We had to cancel individually everything and decide what would be the most productive thing to do.”
ADJUSTMENTS
Malina and the orchestra had already outlined strategic planning projects.
“We decided to go on with that because that was something we could do via Zoom after we learned how to use Zoom,” Fitts said.
“We were working with a consultant from the New York State Council of Nonprofits on that, so we were able to continue with that.
“We maintained very close communication with all of our individual orchestra members.”
Fitts did a lot of filing and culling of files.
“It took a lot of time to cancel things, and then, of course, everyone who had sponsored us and every granter and all our donors; we had to call and let them know or write to them and let them know what we were doing and make any adjustments and to see if we could transfers programs, sponsorships to operations or would they prefer us to put it through to next year,” she said.
“Everyone was very, very supportive and very helpful and that, but it was a lot of work.”
To keep their patrons engaged, the professional chamber orchestra launched “Zoom Happy Hours,” which took the place of its Sunday night concerts, a series centerpiece at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts.
“One problem we had in the fall – very frustrating is that after six very successful Zoom Happy Hours – which were streamed live on Facebook and through a Zoom webinar link, our Facebook page was hacked and we lost that momentum,” she said.
“We are lucky to have had the foresight to post the videos on the YouTube channel before that happened, so we didn’t lose any content but are now in the process of rebuilding our followers on a new Facebook Page (@officialLPSinfonietta). It was really well attended. Some of them got hundreds more views than what we would have had in a concert hall.”
Each segment featured Malina talking to one of the orchestra’s musicians, who offered either a live performance or a short prerecorded performance.
The series attracted more viewers than previous in-person engagements, and viewers tuned in nationwide.
AUDIENCE EXPANSION
“That was our first step into producing online content, which was good and something that we will probably continue even after we are well able to get back into the concert hall,” she said.
In the fall, the Sinfonietta presented a professionally produced piano recital with Sarah Davis Beuchner.
“Stuart is trying to move the program we would have done last summer to this summer and working with artists,” Fitts said.
“There are some adjustments that have to be made because we know we’re going to have to be flexible. So, we’re just looking at all possibilities. He is planning a full concert program, but we are simultaneously developing Plan B and C.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.