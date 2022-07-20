PLATTSBURGH — Linda Sullivan has gone the distance with The Strawhatters Concert Band.
“I guess I started when I was a kid in high school,” the Plattsburgh resident said.
“I enjoyed it very much. It was a lot of fun. It was an opportunity to play. I was very much into music and playing my instrument, so much so that I went on and got a couple of degrees in music and I taught at Plattsburgh High School for 33 years.”
GROUP ORIGINS
The Rouses Point Community Band began under the leadership of Wally Crist, an old Army Band musician.
In 1945, he was among 20 musicians that approached Rouses Point American Legion Post No. 912 for sponsorship.
“Our current configuration, we have about 50 active musicians,” Rebecca Shuman, president of the board of directors, said.
“We rehearse out of the Chazy Central School District during mid-May through the end of June. For June, July, August, and a little bit into September, we perform around the area. We participate in a number of parades — Fourth of July, Plattsburgh, Rouses Point, Battle of Plattsburgh and Peru Applefest. We have a number of community performances.”
Upcoming performances include the William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute on July 27, Clinton County Fair on July 30, Saranac United Methodist Church on Aug. 17, St. Alexander’s Church on Aug. 24, Battle of Plattsburgh Parade on Sept. 10 and Peru Applefest on Sept. 17.
‘A FAMILY THING’
The Strawhatters members include all levels from middle school students to professional musicians.
“It’s community members,” Shuman said.
“We got a number of folks that drive down from Canada. We have folks that are retired teachers, retired musicians. We’ve got a number of people who maybe had played when they were in high school and are just coming back to the instrument after many years away. This year, we have a number of husband/wife combinations and also like parent/kid combinations. It’s one of the few ensembles that anybody with some skill can play in. It gets to be a family thing.”
Past band directors were Crist, Robert Marra, Elwin “Bud” Bentley, Linda Sullivan, Craig Russell and Penny Wiese.
“This year, we are conducted by Jeanette Woodruff, who is a recently retired music teacher with a ton of experience with ensembles,” Shuman said.
MULTI-GENERATIONAL
Sullivan was director the group for almost 20 years.
“I directed after Bud retired from Chazy,” she said.
“I resigned and kind of stepped away from it for a little while. and now I play with them when I can. I play saxophone and clarinet. Mainly, I’ve been playing clarinet with the group, but if they need a saxophone player I will play saxophone. I also play percussion with the group, too, when needed.
“What I really like about the groups is it’s an opportunity for multi-generational activity. People of all ages can go in and contribute equally and enjoy it equally.”
ANNUAL PICNIC
This year, the Strawhatters will partake of their annual picnic at Point Au Roche State Park.
“It’s centrally located for everyone,” Shuman said.
“We’ve got an executive board that makes all the major decisions. Each year, we look for a conductor and hope that it it’s someone we will have year after year. We set rehearsal start days, and then one of our members acts as the booking agent and kind of reaches out to places that have had us before and sets those concerts up for us.
“All the music lives in my basement. I’ve got the music liability at this point. Then, someone has all the percussion stuff at their house. Another volunteer procures a trailer and truck to drive for the parade. It really is a group effort.”
The Strawhatters give Kathy O’Connell an outlet for her music.
“I’m 73 years old, so I’ve been there awhile,” the Cadyville resident said.
“The last 20 years I’ve been playing. We play a large variety of popular music and marches and stuff like that. Things that people recognized. It’s just fun to play. I play trombone. I’m still using the same trombone that I had when I was in high school all those many years ago. It’s an organization that we have kids that are junior–high age that play with us and then old timers like me. It’s truly a community band.”
