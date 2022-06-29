"The Spur" offers folk music comfort, but little else

Back in 2009, in my first semester of college, I heard a song that’s stuck with me ever since.
I had just started getting into podcasts and I was listening to the NPR Music podcast.
They would play the latest albums released each week and they played a song called “Jim Cain” by a singer named Bill Callahan.
“I started out in search of…” Callahan sings, taking a breath. “...ordinary things.”
“How much of a tree…bends in the wind? I started telling the story…without knowing the end.”
It’s still one of the most gorgeous songs I’ve ever heard. The vocals take your breath away. Heck, they nearly bring a tear to your eye.
And the next lines will always have a special place in my heart.
“I used to be darker…then I got lighter…then I got dark again,” he sings.
“And something too big to be seen was passing over and over me.”
I’m not overly religious, but those two lines are practically a hymn for me: The light and darkness in us, and that there’s something too big to be seen passing over us.
I could write a column about every line in that song but, the point being, I was a big Bill Callahan fan after hearing that.
So when I saw that he had a guest spot on singer Joan Shelley’s newest album, titled “The Spur,” I knew that was the album I wanted to give a listen to this month for my review.
As I started the album, it was clear from the very first note what kind of music we were dealing with here: a guitar album.
Now, in the North Country, we’re blessed to live in a region where there’s plenty of singer-songwriters who pick up their guitars and grace our local taverns every weekend with gorgeous, heartfelt songs.
But, if we’re being honest, they can sometimes all start to sound the same after a while, if you know what I mean.
And that was my first hesitation as I started this record.
But, I did my best to hold back any pre-judgements as the music played on.
The opening tracks are a lovely welcome mat to the album as a whole.
Like the album cover suggests, the gently strumming guitar, soft strings and Kraussian vocals offer an inviting folk music haze to walk into.
This is the kind of music that you can feel bringing your blood pressure down.
The title track offers an especially pleasing earworm that you’ll quickly find yourself humming along to.
And then, four tracks in, there was Callahan’s voice like a winter stream on the track “Amberlit Morning.”
I can see why he was brought on for this song. His and Shelley’s voices work wonderfully together, his deep timbre solid under her lighter tones.
The middle run of the album sees a couple fast-paced tracks: “Like the Thunder” and “Breath for the Boy.”
Every folk album needs a few songs that move the needle a bit, but they kind of left me waiting for things to slow down again more than they did making me want to sit up in my chair.
The end of the album, though, really delivers on the slower, heavier songs.
The last three songs are absolutely gorgeous, with Shelley hitting nearly Nick Cave levels of atmosphere.
Now, those songs had me sitting up and taking notice.
That being said, it’s another folk album. and for the most part, you know what you’re getting with it.
It’s the perfect music for a warm summer evening out on the porch, watching the sun set and the fireflies glow.
There’s some lovely poetry in the lyrics, often touching on the idea that the world is a harsh place, but that there are safe harbors out there if you look for them.
And who doesn’t want to hear that?
I give “The Spur” 2 1/2 stars out of 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.