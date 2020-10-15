The sculptural side of Walter Early

PLATTSBURGH — If sculptor Walter Early could torch COVID-19 out of existence, he would.
The pandemic postponed a couple of small gallery shows for him.
“But the largest thing I was working toward was a handful of large-scale sculptures that were headed to the Chautauqua Institution for exhibition there,” he said.
“We've been talking about it and planning for this. The work was ready to go, and their season got delayed and then ultimately canceled. It was delayed about the time I applied to this grant. It got rescheduled, so hopefully the sculptures will be there starting next summer. That's if things finally settle by then.”
BALANCING ACT
Early is the museum preparator at the Plattsburgh State Art Museum.
He studied studio art and got degree in sculpture from the University of Notre Dame.
“After school, I worked for artists and made my own stuff and eventually got into working for institutions, which is what led me to Plattsburgh,” he said.
“I've always tried to maintains some studio practice.”
Early was one of 42 statewide recipients of a Keep New York State Creating Grants offered by the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).
“If I see a funding opportunity, I'm going to apply for it,” he said.
“I think that NYFA the organization that did it, I really like that organization. I'm really, really happy that it exists in New York State and that New York State puts money into the arts through that organization.
“This one in particular was focused on supporting the entire state. They are acknowledging that people are creating all over, and the entire state is being affected. The whole world is being affected.”
IN THE WORKS
Early rents studio space inside the Johnson Auto Glass building in Plattsburgh.
“I'm not actually working out of it yet,” he said.
“I'm just kind of retrofitting. The goal is for that to be studio space and keep producing more of these large sculptures.”
Early has used a portion of the funds for studio rent and another portion has allowed him to buy some materials and create a new work: “Sparsities.”
“They are very driven by form and how these lines and the volumes of these lines define space,” Early said.
“And at the scale they are, they are intended to be outdoors and kind of serve as way finding devices when they are installed in cities or around towns and things.”
'STRONGER
AND MORE UNITED'
NYFA and NYSCA are longstanding supporters and promoters of the arts in New York.
“Just last year, the Plattsburgh State Art Museum was one of many venues that hosted an exhibition celebrating 30 years of arts fellowships jointly sponsored by the organizations,” Early said in a press release.
“The recognition of the importance of creative acts, both in production and consumption, has become very prominent in all our lives during this time of social distancing and isolation, and I was excited to hear that New York created a new line of funding specifically for artists early on in the pandemic. I feel fortunate that my project was recognized and to be one of the few artists chosen to keep creating.”
The priority of the cultural sector in the state’s economy and communities are key drivers in the awards," Mara Manus, state Council on the Arts Executive Director, said in a press release.
“At a time when our country faces immense challenges and our artistic field continues to navigate this moment together, we know that artists will play a vital role in our recovery, guiding us to heal and emerge stronger and more united.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.