INDIAN LAKE — The Rev. Nina Dickinson, in some ways, revives the roots of early Methodism in America, but with a modern twist.
The Long Lake resident will be servicing seven United Methodist churches: Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, Long Lake, Willsboro, Reber, Keeseville and Harkness.
This is a pilot project in the Upper New York Conference with the approval of Bishop Mark J. Webb.
“It’s not as new as it feels like it is,” Dickinson said.
“Instead of my only serving one church at a time, I will serve the seven of them by being in attendance in one group because of each of the churches are in groups of two or three.”
Each week, she will be leading services at one group, and then other churches will be receiving digital copies of her sermon that she will pre-record and/or music and videos that she has created to go with the hymns, orders of worship as well as the order of worship that she generates, which people within the congregations who are already involved in leading worship will then adapt for their congregation’s particular pattern.
“The other part of it is, I will be working with those leaders and others in the churches, who are already involved in other forms of ministry to equip them in ways that they can be more faithful to God’s will in this time and in these places and maybe connect across churches in ways they never would have dreamed to draw on each other’s expertise, passion and build together some ministries and mission work that they would never have thought about doing as one individual congregation,” she said.
MODERN CIRCUIT RIDER
Dickinson graduated from Seminary in 2019, but has been serving churches in the Methodist Upper New York Conference as a licensed local pastor for a number of years.
In her trusty Tuscon, Dickinson makes the rounds.
“It goes back to the days in some ways of the old circuit rider,” she said.
“When it comes to this modern circuit rider, I’m really not as much a novelty as people want to think it is. It’s new for this area, but I’ve been doing some studying on modern circuit riders and there are many places where we live in small communities that are out of the mainstream like we do that here in the Adirondacks.”
Other impacted area include Appalachia, where small communities are spread out and aren’t really close to anything.
“There’s some in places, I believe it was Montana, but the Great Plains type areas where communities get spread out because there are lots of land involved in ranching or in other types of use,” she said.
“But the community centers get spread out around it, and again, relatively small. In many of these areas, different denominations, not just the United Methodist, are finding that the only way to serve the churches that are in existence with any kind of faithfulness is to have one pastor, who is doing large distances of multiple churches.”
‘NOT A METHODIST THING’
This is not a United Methodist thing.
“It is a new approach for us in this particular district to do this kind of distance, but we have had what we call cooperative parishes in other parts of the Adirondack district and in nearby areas of the United Methodist Church as well,” she said.
“We’re just bringing a new picture to that. With the help of the parishioners who are already there and involved and the grace of God and the strength of the Holy Spirit, we will bring these churches together and move into a direction and discernment of how God is calling us to be faithful here and now using the modern technology we have.”
At this point, live streaming is not available.
“I’m not saying that’s not an option, but for many of these churches it’s not yet an option,” she said.
“Instead, I’m using the internet to email stuff ahead of time to people who then will download to a flash drive to run it on a large screen TV setup that we have been able to acquire for all of the churches involved so that they can view the sermons or videos or documents that are provided in whatever way works to help them have a meaningful worship.”
It’s not just about filling the pulpit.
“It’s about helping these churches thrive in a new way with a ministry that is faithful,” she said.
This past weekend, Dickinson officiated at her first in-person services at Willsboro and Reber United Methodist churches.
The next three weeks, she will be predominantly in Indian Lake, Blue Mountain Lake and Long Lake.
On July 31, she will preside over services for Harkness and Keeseville United Methodist churches.
Her schedule is elastic to accommodate special services as well as several weekdays on a regular basis.
“On top of that, I also do still provide a worship by Zoom early on Sunday morning, usually 7:45 at this point, if we find that’s not working with the first service, because I do have a few people from the churches I have been serving and there maybe some that we can pick up from the other churches who haven’t had service for awhile because of COVID and ongoing concerns about either being out in places where there might be potential for illness to spread or just an inability to be in person in worship for various reasons,” she said.
“So, that will continue as well.”
Dickinson averages between three to four services a weekend, no matter what, fueled by a ton of Coca-Cola.
Her self-care is carefully seeking to find the times she can step away a little bit.
“Not so much from the actual providing ministry, but from the specific daily stuff,” she said.
“I’m so looking forward to the possibility that, since pre-COVID, I might finally for the first time be able to be part of a community-singing group I’ve been with for years, which has always been a part of my refueling.
“Even though I am out and interacting with a lot of people and busy with stuff with it, I have been a vocalist my entire life. So, singing with a group of people, whatever the music, it can be any kind of music, energizes me and connects me to a part of myself that sometimes gets lost in trying to and prepare worship.”
HEART SMALLER CHURCHES
Dickinson and her husband, Jeff, have two adult children, and the family has resided in Indian Lake since 2000.
“I’m originally from outside of Cortland, NY,” she said.
“I grew up in the little, tiny town of Scott, and it’s where I learned to have a heart for the churches that sometimes feel like they’re forgotten because they are smaller.
“And they’re smaller than what most people think of when they talk and teach on ministry with the small congregation.”
In many areas, a small congregation numbers between 75-100 or 75-200.
“Most of my congregations are lucky if they hit the 20 mark, unless someone has a baptism or something of that sort,” she said.
“For me, these very, very small congregations are at the very center of my being. I moved into ministry in pursuit as a United Methodist pastor because I felt God calling me to fill a place that didn’t feel like it was there. A place for these small churches to find ongoing life in communities that were the houses for these congregations to have alternatives to some of what seems to thrive most in some of the small communities.”
Dickinson describes herself as not a raging progressive nor a staunch conservative.
“I’m a middle-of-the-way person,” she said.
“I feel like there’s room for all people at the table, and I want to provide that option for people who might feel like some of the other churches don’t open their doors or their table to them. It’s a faithfulness to the way God has raised me.”
