The Prevention Team turns 35

TICONDEROGA – Substance Abuse Prevention Team of Essex County, known locally as The Prevention Team, celebrates its 35th year serving Essex County residents, communities, and schools.
Its mission is to “build relationships to promote healthy social environments for families, schools, and communities leading to healthy choices by individuals.”
The agency is primarily funded by the New York State Office of Addiction, Services and Supports.
“We would be comparable to the prevention part of Champlain Valley Family Center in Plattsburgh,” Doug Terbeek, executive director, said.
“We do not do any treatment services. So, we are not as broad in terms of our mission as the Family Center. We have been around since 1986.”
Nancy Paquette is the administrative assistant/CFO.
Ben Frantz, Angie MacAlpine and Joanne McGovern are prevention educators.
Student support counselors are Tina Clark in Lake Placid, Emma Gibbs in Moriah, and Darcey Hurlburt in Willsboro.
“Our mission is to basically reduce the risk factors for youth that are predictive of involvement in high-risk behaviors, including substance abuse, and to increase the protective factors,” Terbeek said.
“And, there is research that supports both of those as to why they are important.
“We have staff that do substance abuse prevention education or prevention counseling in our public schools in Essex County.”
PANDEMIC PIVOT
The Prevention Team worked with the schools to figure out how to provide services in a new normal during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“We have done online one-on-one with some kids,” Terbeek said.
“That's our prevention counseling piece. We have done some online classroom education as well as mostly in person education because the schools were open, most of them. The schools have allowed our staff to come in.”
Prevention team has longstanding contracts with area schools.
“Our staff are well known and appreciated” he said.
“We all had to figure this out together last fall, you know, how to move forward. Our staff have been doing the work that typically they have done.”
This includes classroom education, individual and small group prevention counseling.
“Which is basically supporting kids who are having tough times,” he said.
The agency serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
“Depending on the needs and agreements that we have with every school district,” he said.
“The education component is probably more weighted in the elementary-middle school. We know those are formative years when kids are learning to make decisions and who they want to be and that kind of thing.”
'GLOW KIDS'
Prevention Team's current campaign raises awareness of screen addiction.
In February, the agency's staff participated in a training led by Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, author of “Glow Kids: How Screen Addiction Is Hijacking Our Kids - and How to Break the Trance.”
“It was looking at some of the data around any impact of everything from social media to gaming, just basically kids looking at screens in different capacities,” Terbeek said.
“Frankly, there are some significant concerns regarding the impact of that both on brain development, social development, and other areas.”
The agency encourages parents to seek alternative activities for their children and take responsibility to set limits on device usage.
“Engage with their kids around appropriate use of screen time, etc.,” he said.
“We know that during the pandemic it has been especially hard because of remote learning and a number of things and being isolated.”
Lockdown was a time when screen usage increased.
“That has its challenges,” Terbeek said.
“Some of the effects, we don't even know yet.”
INFORMATION
WHAT: The Prevention Team
WHERE: 173 Lord Howe St., Ticonderoga, New York 12883
HOURS: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WEBSITE: https://preventionteam.org
PHONE: 518- 585-7424
