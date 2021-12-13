PLATTSBURGH — Local officials expected most Clinton County and City of Plattsburgh residents impacted by power disruptions due to the weekend windstorm to be back online by day's end Monday.
City Municipal Lighting Department Manager Bill Treacy said his crews' largest remaining project was on Sanborn Avenue where, on Saturday night, a large tree took down a number of distribution lines and pulled over multiple poles. That road remained closed to all thru traffic Monday evening.
“That little three hours of wind really did quite a bit of damage in different parts of the city, west end, south end, north end," he told the Press-Republican.
Like MLD, the Clinton County 911 dispatch center was still getting calls about downed wires and trees on Monday morning.
“But it’s really minimized compared to yesterday and certainly the night before," County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said.
LOW-PRESSURE SYSTEM
Nichole Hammond, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Burlington, said strong winds this time of year are not out of the ordinary, but the magnitude of Saturday's winds was unusual.
Wind gusts were as high as 73 miles per hour in Malone, 65 mph in Ellenburg and 59 mph in Ticonderoga Saturday night, according to the Weather Service's report.
“This is largely caused by pressure and temperature differences," Hammond explained.
"So the parent system that caused this windstorm was an anomalously strong low-pressure system and this lifted north of our area, and because it was so unusually strong and deep of a low-pressure system, that causes greater pressure difference and therefore stronger winds.”
She said the same system caused the tornado outbreak across the Ohio River Valley area.
“From there it tracked through the Great Lakes and then north of our area.”
RESTORATION
Treacy said the winds ripped off some electrical service entrances on buildings and homes in the city, so MLD worked to contact the owners about getting in touch with electricians to re-attach them.
“Once that’s done and had an electrical inspection, we can reconnect them back up once we get the whole street powered back again.”
According to the New York State Electric and Gas website, as of Monday evening, 161 customers in Clinton County, 425 in Essex County and 81 in Franklin County remained without power.
“The last word I had from them was they were expecting 95% restoration by 11:30 (Monday night)," Day said, noting that ongoing disruptions were seen across Clinton County, and were not just concentrated in a few areas.
He added that NYSEG continued to offer dry ice and bottled water to its customers at the Keeseville and Altona fire stations.
PRIORITIZATION
Day explained that, when his office works with NYSEG to decide where to go first during outages, they reference a spreadsheet of critical customers — those who need power for medical purposes at home — and a list of important sites, such as for water, sewer, police, fire departments, EMS and communications towers.
“It helps them kind of prioritize where to go first.”
During storms that disrupt large spans of the city, MLD looks to perform the fastest work that will get the largest number of people back online, Treacy said.
“If we’re going to spend four hours to bring back 100 customers, and we’re going to spend four hours to bring back one customer, we’re going to do the work to get the hundred customers back and then do the single ones," he said.
It also depends on the situation, he noted, such as how many downed trees have to be cleared.
PHONE LINES FIXED
Sunday afternoon, the city put out an alert saying phone lines across all its departments had been disrupted by a downed tree.
Treacy explained that MLD is serviced by NYSEG, and a tree had fallen about 150 feet south of Sharron Avenue office at about 10 p.m. Saturday night.
“At 4 a.m. (Sunday), they terminated the power in order to safe the area, because they had live lines on the ground, so from 4 a.m. to about 9 p.m. last night, we didn’t have power," Treacy said.
The system has since been reconnected and the phone lines are live again.
MOOERS FATALITY
The Press-Republican previously reported a possible storm-related fatality. State Police issued a report Monday stating that, at around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, troopers were called to Woods Falls Road in the Town of Mooers, where it had been reported that a person was unconscious and trapped under a tree.
Firefighters and EMS personnel found John W. Kelly, 66, of Mooers on his tractor on the side of the road, not responsive and pinned by a tree branch, the preliminary investigation determined.
State Police said Kelly died at the scene, and an investigation into his death was ongoing.
Day said he was not aware of any other storm-related injuries of either first responders or residents in the county.
BREEZY THIS WEEK
Hammond said the rest of the week does not look too active weather-wise, though the National Weather Service is keeping its eye on a system for late Wednesday through Thursday that should not be nearly as impactful as the one that came through over the weekend.
The forecast includes the possibility of a little bit of rain and snow, and winds in the 35 to 45 miles per hour range.
“It will be a little bit breezy but again nothing like what we’ve seen this past weekend," she said.
When the work following Saturday's storm wraps up, MLD will just wait until the next storm comes along, Treacy said.
"This one wasn’t expected, but Mother Nature, you never can tell what she's going to do and the weather bureau actually got it right, unfortunately."
