PLATTSBURGH — Making it big once meant getting noticed by high-level executives, getting on the radio, making the big move to large cities or just having the right connections.
In a lot of ways, finding success in the music industry took luck.
But with the internet and newer platforms like TikTok, Soundcloud and Spotify, artists looking to make a name for themselves are creating their own luck online, where they can get noticed from anywhere in the world, including the North Country.
CUDOS
The producing duo Cudos creates music from a bedroom recording studio in their Plattsburgh apartment, where childhood friends Alex Puchalski, 21, and Dan Piper, 22, collaborate with other musicians from around the country using applications like Zoom.
Since they formed in 2018, Cudos has released three singles across streaming services Spotify, Apple Music and Pandora, signed to the record label BonFire Records and have a debut EP releasing in the near future.
That can sound like a lot for small-town artists, and in a different time, might not have even been possible. But Puchalski said this is the new norm.
“Our ability to make high quality sound from our studio apartment in Plattsburgh is definitely overlooked,” Puchalski said.
“That is such a new development compared to what it was 30 years ago. You’d need a bunch more equipment. You can make a song now with just a laptop.”
Their bedroom studio, which is made up of two monitors, keyboards, a mic, a trumpet and guitar, can compete with the bigger names in the industry.
PHS CONNECTION
Puchalski and Piper are both Plattsburgh High School graduates who have made music together since their early PHS years.
Puchalski had a music background growing up and took piano lessons, joined jazz band and chorus in school. Piper, meanwhile, found his appreciation for music when he started making some of his own with Puchalski and another friend.
Piper then got into DJing, made a YouTube channel and later DJed for The Green Room in Plattsburgh.
Piper went on to study audio-radio production at SUNY Plattsburgh, while Puchalski went to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for computer science.
They continued making music for fun from a distance, but began considering their music career more seriously after Puchalski moved back to Plattsburgh in late 2019.
“As soon as he moved back and we started living together, we were like, ‘Hey, why don’t we actually make this a thing and start taking it seriously and put ourselves out there?,’” Piper remembered.
The duo released their first project, a single called “Take it Slow,” in late October of 2020. It features L.A. vocalist James Delaney and was their first release under BonFire Records.
Getting a vocalist like Delaney on board was difficult for the new group and took a lot of cold emails, contact forms and phone calls before getting someone to bite. But they eventually found a partner in Delaney, who unlike other vocalists, offered his talent without asking for compensation.
BUILDING
Building connections like that in the industry, Piper said, is crucial.
“It’s half the battle — who you know and how you are with people,” he said. “You could have good music but if you’re not talking with other people, if you’re not friendly or can’t work with others, you’re probably not going to do well.”
Once Cudos started building those connections, they began creating an “exponentially growing tree of people,” Puchalski said.
That tree of people led Cudos to a Los Angeles trip earlier in January, where they met with and built on connections with more established artists. In a lot of ways, Puchalski said, they were mentors.
They gave them advice on how to navigate the industry, how to find other ways to make money and how to work with other artists during recording sessions.
“The biggest thing to come out of that trip was just deepening our relationships with people that we’ve met there and expanding our tree of people,” Puchalski said.
DEBUT EP
They also left the trip with new projects to work on. But their upcoming debut EP is their pressing focus.
So far, two out of six tracks from the EP have been released on streaming services. They expect it to fully release within the next couple of months.
Being under a label has helped with their promotion and has been one of the biggest benefits of signing on with BonFire Records, they said. The label helps with putting them on blogs and streamlining the process of putting their music on streaming services.
In exchange, the label gets a percentage of royalties from how many streams they get online.
BonFire RECORDS
Calvin Windschitl, co-founder of BonFire Records, would know well how different the music industry has changed. He and his label are a product of its shift.
Windschitl and a friend started the label from a college dorm room at the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, home to 75,000 people. While still there, they were able to hire international employees from Stockholm and London and later built a roster of artists from the United States, Australia, Asia and Europe.
He and other label managers at BonFire scour the internet for budding artists mentioned in blogs and use platforms like Soundcloud, YouTube and TikTok to scout.
Windschitl even uses hashtag searches on Instagram where he can find millions of new vocalists.
They also look through who bigger artists are listening to on their public playlists on streaming services.
“With modern technology, it’s super easy to find these small acts in all sorts of different places,” he said, “The internet has helped small town artists. It’s much less of a barrier now, and it’s almost no barrier at all if you’re smart about maintaining an online presence.”
It’s a stark contrast from the pre-internet days, Windschitl said.
“Traditionally, a lot of the scouting would have been done in big cities — New York, Nashville, LA, maybe Chicago, London, etcetera,” he said.
LOCATION
But today, there’s much less of a focus of where an artist is located.
“The idea of moving to a quote, unquote music city is a bit outdated and certainly not needed. I would argue that in certain cases it’s not even wise,” Windschitl said.
Once reaching a certain level of success, Windschitl said, seeking collaborators who live in big cities makes sense. It’s important to have that access. But if an artist is small enough where they are still working to get their profile up, making a big move is not something he would recommend.
“Because usually what happens then is if you’re not already making money off your artist project, you have to find another way to support yourself,” he said. “The last thing you want to do is reach L.A. and find out you have to spend all your time working at Starbucks just to live there. And all of sudden your music suffers because you haven’t had enough time to practice, to produce.”
Instead, Windschitl and BonFire Records encourage their artists to shift their focus online.
“Online engagement is sort of the nature of the game these days.” he said. “If you’re not being intentional about online engagement, it becomes much harder to succeed.”
FUTURE
So far, Cudos hasn’t fully committed to pumping out content through some of the popular platforms just yet. But they plan on taking those steps in the future with live streams of them producing music on Twitch, posting videos on YouTube and then splicing them up for TikTok and more.
TikTok in particular has the interest of a lot of artists.
“It’s insane how one song can be used by a bunch of people from one video and now it’s on Billboard’s Top 100,” Piper said.
But those platforms are congested with new content out every day that competes for attention among millions of users.
“It’s intimidating if [making it big on social platforms] is your Hail Mary,” Puchalski said.
“On our end, our YouTube channel isn’t that popular, but that’s not why we started the band in the first place. We started for music. As long as the music is doing well and we’re still being productive on that end, that’s not going to change much.”
Windschitl shares the same view; new artists shouldn’t plan on going viral.
“It just isn’t something you can plan for. People don’t always understand this, but being an artist takes hard work. It takes a lot of time,” he said.
“It’s a crazy amount of tracks being uploaded to streaming services each day. Just to plan or expect that one of those are going to take off in a viral, or even a semi-viral sense,” he said, “is just out of line with the reality that these things take time, and an artist who is really passionate will know it’s much more about doing hard work to build a fanbase, to tune-in to that base and get them to recommend your music to other people.”
But Cudos has already made good use of online engagement so far. It’s a critical part of their music-making.
Their process usually starts with something simple — like a single chord progression or a melody. While Piper operates the computer, Puchalski will play instruments and record a full track.
While they primarily make electronic music with a pop-sounding flair, they’ve expanded their sound in order to work with more artists. If they both like the track, they’ll reach out to vocalists with the demo.
Once they get a vocalist interested, they’ll continue writing the song together on a Google doc, where they’ll pitch melody ideas and come up with lyrics.
COLLABORATION
But when they’re working with other producers, they’ll hop on a Zoom call, where Piper and Puchalski can share their screen and show the collaborating producer the track on production software. They’ll then discuss the track and make changes together.
This process has allowed them to work with artists across the county from places like Los Angeles, Connecticut and Boston.
Overall, the two feel like being from Plattsburgh hasn’t hurt them at all in their early career and has instead made it more fulfilling.
“I feel like everything Dan and I have created with this project has been thoroughly earned because we come from such a small town,” Puchalski said.
“I actually think we’re getting respect for that from the people we’ve met.”
Windschitl admits that starting a music career is a slow process, but he feels as though the music industry is at a point now where success is defined in a variety of ways — not just in the L.A. mansion living a celebrity’s life sort of way.
“Don’t feel like there’s just one path to success,” Windschitl said.
”That’s the thing I learned these past five years. There’s thousands of paths.”
