First Row (l-r): Detail from nave windows at the Catholic National Shrine in Washington, DC; the artist signature; Honorary degree, Doctor of Fine Arts from SUNY Plattsburgh and the State University of New York.

Second Row: Recipient of inaugural AMCHAM & The Arts program sponsored by the American Chamber of Commerce in Canada; Lifetime Achievement Award from the Stained Glass Association of America 2005; Jacques is a pioneer of the faceted glass movement in the United States and for his innovation in glass art; Spotlight by Paul Larson of Mountain Lake PBS interview at Jacques 2012 solo exhibition at Beaux-arts des Amériques in Montreal.

Third Row: Kasugai Mall, Nagoya, Japan; "If Not Now, When?," last show, August 5-29, 2021 at Keene Arts in collaboration with Beaux-Arts des Amériques; Jacques working on sculpture installation at solo exhibition at Beaux-Arts des Amériques; “Spirit of Learning” at SUNY Plattsburgh's Angell College Center.

Row Four: In 1999, Jacques received the Artist Award from the New York State Council on the Arts; Patricia Reynolds, late Willsboro artist and Jacques' soulmate; Jacques with work in progress for last show at Keene Arts;

Row Five: Jacques at his 2016 Beaux-Arts des Amériques show presented by gallerist Jacqueline Hébert Stoneberger; Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Chapel, Plattsburgh NY; New York City friends Willem de Kooning, Adolf Gottleib and others encouraged Jacques to exhibit his oil paintings, but his latest works are acrylic.

WILLSBORO — The late Jean-Jacques Duval's artistry was forged on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

The acclaimed artist and North Country resident passed away on Oct. 21.

He studied at the École Supérieur des Arts Décoratifs in Strasbourg and apprenticed with stained glass firm OTT Frères.

In 1950, Jacques immigrated to the United States and first worked in Florida, before accepting a position at Daprato Studio in New York City.

There, he studied at the Art Students League, and he taught at the New School for Social Research as well as the Metropolitan Museum at the Cloister.

He was also a guest lecturer for the International Glass Conference in Corning.

In 1992, Jacques relocated from Carmel in downstate, to the North Country.

He came to fish, paint, and continue designing award-winning stained-glass works, monumental and intimate, for clientele in France, Germany, Israel, Japan, the West Indies, and the United States.

A coterie of friends fell in love with Jacques, and he fell in love with the Adirondack landscapes and Willsboro artist Patricia Reynolds. They were together 25 years until her passing in 2015.

Jacques is survived by his son, Jean-Audouin, and his granddaughter, Lisa.

These images of his life speak volumes about his discipline, mastery and accomplishments as a pioneering stained glass designer.

Artist Nicolas de Staël's lyrical abstractions inspired Jacques to fuse abstract aesthetics into ecclesiastic settings.

Jacques' ouevre, stained-glass works and paintings, disperse light all around the world.

