First Row (l-r): Detail from nave windows at the Catholic National Shrine in Washington, DC; the artist signature; Honorary degree, Doctor of Fine Arts from SUNY Plattsburgh and the State University of New York.

Second Row: Recipient of inaugural AMCHAM & The Arts program sponsored by the American Chamber of Commerce in Canada; Lifetime Achievement Award from the Stained Glass Association of America 2005; Jacques is a pioneer of the faceted glass movement in the United States and for his innovation in glass art; Spotlight by Paul Larson of Mountain Lake PBS interview at Jacques 2012 solo exhibition at Beaux-arts des Amériques in Montreal.

Third Row: Kasugai Mall, Nagoya, Japan; "If Not Now, When?," last show, August 5-29, 2021 at Keene Arts in collaboration with Beaux-Arts des Amériques; Jacques working on sculpture installation at solo exhibition at Beaux-Arts des Amériques; “Spirit of Learning” at SUNY Plattsburgh's Angell College Center.

Row Four: In 1999, Jacques received the Artist Award from the New York State Council on the Arts; Patricia Reynolds, late Willsboro artist and Jacques' soulmate; Jacques with work in progress for last show at Keene Arts;

Row Five: Jacques at his 2016 Beaux-Arts des Amériques show presented by gallerist Jacqueline Hébert Stoneberger; Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Chapel, Plattsburgh NY; New York City friends Willem de Kooning, Adolf Gottleib and others encouraged Jacques to exhibit his oil paintings, but his latest works are acrylic.