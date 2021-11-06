WILLSBORO — The late Jean-Jacques Duval's artistry was forged on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
The acclaimed artist and North Country resident passed away on Oct. 21.
He studied at the École Supérieur des Arts Décoratifs in Strasbourg and apprenticed with stained glass firm OTT Frères.
In 1950, Jacques immigrated to the United States and first worked in Florida, before accepting a position at Daprato Studio in New York City.
There, he studied at the Art Students League, and he taught at the New School for Social Research as well as the Metropolitan Museum at the Cloister.
He was also a guest lecturer for the International Glass Conference in Corning.
In 1992, Jacques relocated from Carmel in downstate, to the North Country.
He came to fish, paint, and continue designing award-winning stained-glass works, monumental and intimate, for clientele in France, Germany, Israel, Japan, the West Indies, and the United States.
A coterie of friends fell in love with Jacques, and he fell in love with the Adirondack landscapes and Willsboro artist Patricia Reynolds. They were together 25 years until her passing in 2015.
Jacques is survived by his son, Jean-Audouin, and his granddaughter, Lisa.
These images of his life speak volumes about his discipline, mastery and accomplishments as a pioneering stained glass designer.
Artist Nicolas de Staël's lyrical abstractions inspired Jacques to fuse abstract aesthetics into ecclesiastic settings.
Jacques' ouevre, stained-glass works and paintings, disperse light all around the world.
