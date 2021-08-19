PLATTSBURGH – Mr. Sipp slips into “Sipp and Blues at the Strand!" tonight at the Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh.
Mr. Sipp, Castro Coleman's alter ego, headlines a bill featuring Annika Chambers, the 2019 Blues Music Award Winner for Best Soul Blues Female Artist with Paul DesLauriers, Canada’s 2020 Winner for Best Guitarist of the Year.
The duo will be followed by The Jimmy Carpenter Band, whose leader/saxophonist/singer-songwriter/arranger won the 2021 Blues Music Award for Best Instrumentalist/Horn.
'FEELING NO PAIN'
The Mississippi Blues Child has lived his best life since headlining the 2019 Mayor's Cup here.
“For me, I was touring, touring touring coming on 2020, which was going to be one of my biggest tour years of my life and the pandemic came,” Coleman, a McComb, Miss. resident, said.
“Other than than the deaths and the sickness, for me personally, I think it was a blessing because I needed rest. I was in go-mode. I was feeling no pain. I was numb to it.”
When the gospel star of True Believers (2018 Gospel Group of the Year, Mississippi Gospel Music Award) and Highly Favored fame segued into the blues, he slayed it in the vein of his Mississippi blues brethren -- Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Robert Johnson and a big up to B.B. King.
Coleman's hard-won laurels include: Bobby Rush 2014 Entertainer of the Year Award by the Jus' Blues Foundation, 2015 International Male Blues Artist, 41st Annual Jackson Music Awards, 2015 Blues Artist of the Year, 41st Annual Jackson Music Awards, 2015 Entertainer of the Year, 41st Annual Jackson Music Awards, Best Blues Album of 2017 New Recordings (Contemporary Blues) (for "Knock a Hole In It" Malaco Records), 25th Annual Living Blues Awards, 2018 National Blues Artist of The Year, 44th Annual Jackson Music Awards and 2020 Award for Mississippi Legend at the Underground Southern Soul Awards.
THREE PANDEMIC ALBUMS
“When the break came, then I realized how good it was to sleep for a day and not have to wake up, you know, that was great to me,” Coleman said.
“I got a full year of rest, catch up with my girls and even in this pandemic I ended up with a granddaughter. It's the best year of vacation I ever had.”
“I was able to do music, cut some albums. That's always been a problem for me. During tour season, especially since I tour throughout the year, when do I find creative time to create and cut a record.”
His discography includes “It's My Guitar” (2013), “The Mississippi Blues Child” (2015) and “Knock a Hole In It” (2017).
Coleman knocked out three albums during the pandemic.
“Sippnotized” was released in April 2021.
“The Sounds That We Grew Up On!,” a True Believers gospel album, was released July 23.
“The Soul Side of Sipp,” a series of soul songs, will release singles over 2021.
“I was able to complete three full albums during the pandemic, so that's wonderful,” Coleman said.
KITCHEN MAGIC
Mr. Sipp just won Best Engineering Project for “Played Yourself,” one of his soul songs released in 2020, at the 43rd Annual Jackson Music Awards.
“That was recorded in the kitchen of my cabin house,” Coleman said.
“Actually, all three albums were pressed in the kitchen of cabin house. I have a large studio in downtown McComb, but because of the pandemic we all migrated out to my cabin house and we were just out there in the country.”
It doesn't get more down home Mississippi than straight out of the kitchen.
“Some would say I cooked some good music,” Coleman said.
“I cooked up some good meat. I am well rested and ready to get back on the road. I am so excited about coming to Plattsburgh again. It's going to be a great night.”
IF YOU GO
WHAT: "Sipp and the Blues at the Strand!" featuring The Mississippi Blues Child and Band, Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers and The Jimmy Carpenter Band.
WHEN: Today 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Strand Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh.
ADMISSION: $25 Advance/$30 Door/$40 VIP
TICKET LINK: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35087/production/1070771
WEBSITE: www.strandcenter.org
SPONSORS: Plattsburgh Blues & Jazz, Strand Center for the Arts, Vermont Blues Society.
