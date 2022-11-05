CHAZY— The Miner Institute and The Alice T. Miner Museum hosted a benefit fundraiser for Healing Grace Center for Hope and Healing on the evening of Oct. 15, International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day, in Chazy.
A BELOVED DAUGHTER
The story of Grace Wojtaszek, the late daughter of Keith and Sarah Munn-Wojtaszek was shared at the Cultivating Hope Benefit, which also honored the families of loss in the North Country and remembered the infant son of William and Alice Miner.
The center’s founder and executive director, Munn-Wojtaszek, shared her organization’s mission and vision for the grief center.
Healing Grace’s mission is to provide support, guidance, love, and community to families that have suffered the death of an infant at any stage of pregnancy and within the first year of life.
Healing Grace helps families to cultivate hope and provides support for the healing journey after loss with services such as professional and peer support, birth planning, funeral planning support, comfort boxes and other products to support maternal grief.
A BELOVED SON
Ellen Adams, director of the museum, shared the story of William Miner, Jr., the son of William and Alice Miner, who died in 1902 at just two weeks old.
“We don’t know a lot,” Adams said.
“He was born on March 16, 1902. He was their first and only child. So, they had been married for about seven years at the time when William Jr. was born. They sent out a beautiful birth announcement. It’s really charming and very sweet, announcing the birth of a son and heir. They are clearly very happy to be parents. We don’t know exactly what happened to the baby, but he died after 15 days. So March 30th, he died. He was initially buried in Chicago. At that point, they were not yet spending time in Chazy.”
Alice Trainer Miner was 38 years old, and William H. Miner was 39.
“They were older parents,” Adams said.
“It seemed like they probably figured after that it was unlikely they were going to have other children. It was the following year, 1903, they started coming to Chazy and began the project of turning the old Miner Farm into what became Hearts Delight Farm.”
The museum does not possess any documents where the Miners wrote specifically about their son and how his death affected them.
“But we can kind of conclude that they were really looking for some new project, some other focus for their attention after he died,” Adams said.
“There are no photos of him. We don’t know if they had some among their personal possession and we just don’t have them now or if they just never got a chance to take any photos of him.”
William Jr. was re-interred in Chazy after the Miners built their mausoleum in Riverside Cemetery in Chazy.
The “Cultivating Hope Benefit” event raised over $1,500 for Healing Grace.
“It is so meaningful to partner with Healing Grace, not only because their mission and work is so compelling, but because William and Alice Miner themselves could have greatly benefited from an organization like Healing Grace and would undoubtedly be pleased to support it,” Rachel Dutil, public relations director for the Miner Institute, said.
