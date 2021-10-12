LYON MOUNTAIN — It was checking straps once, twice, thrice for the removal of the 1923 Vulcan railroad engine from the Champlain Valley Transportation Museum in Plattsburgh to the Lyon Mountain Mining and Railroad Museum last week.
A crane from Luck Bros. lifted the train from its old home, and a flat bed transported it to its new home.
“This is a real community effort, not just us,” Joe Kourofsky said.
“We got volunteers from the Peru, AuSable area. Luck Bros. was kind enough to help us out with that. It's kind of neat everybody in the community is helping us out a little bit.”
Manufactured by Vulcan Iron Works in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania, the 6-ton engine is not a full-size locomotive.
“It's a canal engine to pull small loads used along canals,” Kourofsky said.
“That type of engine was used in Mineville, which was Republic Steel. They were small engines. They called them yard trains, similar to that type was used in Lyon Mountain. They hauled the iron ore that was mined in Lyon Mountain to Standish, where the blast furnace was six, seven miles away.”
It took awhile to get the train out.
“We had to jack the train up to get it off the rails because we had to take all the ties and rails to Lyon Mountain so the train could be placed on,” Kourofsky said.
“It was a lot of work to do. Luck Bros. was fantastic.”
FRONTIER TOWN
The engine was once a fixture at Arthur Bensen's Wild-West-themed amusement park in North Hudson.
“The Transportation Museum got it from a guy named Frank Pabst that used to run the Juniper,” Richard Soper, a former Transportation Museum manager, said.
“He used to be affiliated with the Transportation Museum. He found the train down in Frontier Town. I don't know how it was used by Frontier Town. It was some sort of a switching locomotive. It works in a rail yard, and it takes like boxcars from one place to the other.”
MINING USE
The Vulcan wasn't an over the road locomotive.
“It's one that is used in, probably, we thought it might be mining because it's what they call a narrow-gauge train,” Soper said.
“It would be used in a mining operation or an industrial factory or something like that. We built two iron ore coals because of what we believed what it was used for. The two iron ore cars are just fabricated. They are not real. It was designed to make it look like an iron ore piece of equipment.”
KIDS LOVE TRAINS
Soper was on hand to watch the locomotive's removal.
“I was one of the people that helped to make the decision,” he said.
“It's totally appropriate because the Lyon Mountain Museum is in a Delaware & Hudson Train Station. Lyon Mountain mines are right behind them. So, it's totally appropriate to go them.”
The new addition will be a hit with the younger set in his estimation.
“The other thing that is notable, we converted it,” Soper said.
“We arranged for children to be able to go in and blow the whistle. That's probably what they'll have once they get it up there. Children love to get in it. Kids love trains.”
