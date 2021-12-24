PLATTSBURGH – St. Peter's Church's is decked this Advent season from floor to rafters with white lights, poinsettias, a crèche with the Holy Family, the Magi, wreaths and candles.
Outside the sanctuary, a connector hallway explodes with a sweep of very red poinsettias and a decorated Christmas tree tucked in a corner.
Traditionally, Christmas trees are set up just before Christmas and remain in place until the Solemnity of Epiphany or Three Kings Day celebrated on Jan. 6 in the West.
It marks when the Magi – Melchior, a Persian scholar; Caspar, an Ethiopian scholar; and Balthazar, an Arabian scholar – the “Wise Men from the East” visited the Baby Jesus and brought gifts of “gold, frankincense, and myrrh,” according to Matthew 2:11.
LITURGICAL YEAR
Advent began on Nov. 28 and ends today.
According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (www.usccb.org):
“Beginning the Church's liturgical year, Advent (from, 'ad-venire' in Latin or 'to come to') is the season encompassing the four Sundays (and weekdays) leading up to the celebration of Christmas.
“The Advent season is a time of preparation that directs our hearts and minds to Christ’s second coming at the end of time and to the anniversary of Our Lord’s birth on Christmas. From the earliest days of the Church, people have been fascinated by Jesus’ promise to come back. But the scripture readings during Advent tell us not to waste our time with predictions. Advent is not about speculation. Our Advent readings call us to be alert and ready, not weighted down and distracted by the cares of this world (Lk 21:34-36).
“Like Lent, the liturgical color for Advent is purple since both are seasons that prepare us for great feast days. Advent also includes an element of penance in the sense of preparing, quieting, and disciplining our hearts for the full joy of Christmas.”
MIDNIGHT MYSTERY
Throughout the Holy Cross Catholic Parish, Holy Days Masses will be held today 4 p.m. at St. Peter's Church, 4 p.m. at the Blessed John XXIII Newman Center and 8 p.m. at St. Peter's Church.
On Christmas Day, a Midnight Mass and 8:30 a.m. Mass will be held at St. Peter's Church as well as a 10 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Victory Church.
No one actually knows when the midnight observances began.
“To be honest, I would have to make assumptions to a certain extent, but I would say the very fact that it's the start of Christmas Day,” the Rev. Kevin McEwan, pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Parish, said.
“It's the day we celebrate the birth of the Lord, so the light coming into the world.
“So we begin by celebrating at the start of the day, which begins at midnight.
The Christmas Mass will feature readings and musical selections that pertain to the birth of Jesus Christ.
“Obviously, it's a lot more festive for us being that is how we decorate the church the way we do,” he said.
“For Christmas Eve, we will be lighting all the candles that people are burning in memory of people. We have 90 extra candles, which is a tradition that the parishes here in Plattsburgh have had. It's going to make it look a lot different.”
The candles and accompanying prayers are for loved ones who have passed as well as the living that parishioners care or are concerned about.
“It will be at each of the churches that we're celebrating Masses at this weekend,” McEwan said.
“It's a very joyous occasion, obviously for the Church, to celebrate the birth of Christ. It's the whole reason we have Christmas. We come to church to give thanks to God for the gift of His Son.
“So, it's the proper response to come back and thank God, so we do that by celebrating.”
