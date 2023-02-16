PLATTSBURGH — “The Lemmon Case: 1852-1860, A Prelude to the Civil War” is on a 90-week tour to 45 courthouses across New York State.
This panel exhibit of the landmark Court of Appeals case features a video narration by James Earl Jones with an introduction by then-Chief Judge Janet DiFiore.
Through Feb. 24, it will be at the Clinton County Government Center in Plattsburgh.
The exhibit is intended to educate the public on the role of the New York courts in paving the way for the abolition of slavery, a news release says.
Through the facts of the case, viewers learn how the courts helped free eight enslaved young women and children who sailed into New York harbor with their owners from Virginia.
The New York courts’ ruling was in direct conflict with the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision of 1857, and it represented the most unyielding statement made against slavery by any court in the United States prior to the Civil War.
“The Historical Society of the New York Courts is proud to highlight this historic case at a time when the nation wrestles with issues of racial bias and access to justice,” President of the Historical Society and former Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman said.
COMMITTEE PROJECT
The exhibit started as a committee project from the society’s Board of Trustees.
In the past, a judicial notice article appeared in one of the society’s publications and curriculum was created for high school and college courses.
“We’ve never really taken this story to the masses right, so we wanted to do something about it,” Daniel O. Sierra, communications and technology director for the Historical Society of the New York Courts, said.
“It’s such an important and little-known case, so we wanted to take it to the entire state. We decided to come up with this exhibit that will travel to as many courthouses as we could in the state.”
In Plattsburgh, Chief Clerk of the Clinton County Supreme and County Courts Denise Durkin and Shara Wood, a court assistant, monitor the exhibit.
“My involvement in this exhibit was to facilitate a space to safely display the exhibit,” Durkin said.
“I worked with the county administrator and the building and grounds supervisor to safely have a display article to put the eight pieces and the television with closed captioning so that all can see the exhibit.”
4th Judicial District Executive Joanne B. Haelen reached out to all of the chief clerks to let them know the exhibit would travel to their courts for a specific time period.
“This came from St. Lawrence County, and following Clinton County, it will be heading to the Essex County Courthouse and then on to Warren County Courthouse,” Durkin said.
“History is always good to learn about even if it’s just a small piece of history or a very large piece of history.
“This is important. I also believe that history kind of repeats itself. I feel that this is an important time to bring this out because our country is so going through a change. I really feel like it’s an appropriate time to read what happened and appreciate what others went through.”
EXHIBIT CRITICS
At previous venues, the public was quite surprised to learn the facts of the case.
“Some of them are shocked that they didn’t know about this story,” Sierra said.
“It’s such a compelling story about perseverance and really hard work from so many parties involved, from the person who started the case, the process of freeing these young men and women, all the way to the judges and lawyers that participated in the case. Most of them donated their services. It was a pro bono kind of thing.”
Even up to the Court of Appeals judges, the highest court in the state, everybody played an important role all along the process, inspiring, in Sierra’s estimation.
“People just didn’t know that this had gone on,” he said.
“This is not taught in schools. This is not really taught in civic courses. So there’s a lot of people that were surprised that they didn’t know about this important case.”
Jacqueline Madison, president of the North Star Underground Railroad Historical Association, viewed the exhibit on Wednesday.
“The exhibit is well done,” she said.
“You will actually understand why the judge made the decision that he did, and you will learn a little about the court and abolitionist movement in New York. That really was very telling to me. and perhaps the most important thing was Napoleon, who initiated this case. He was uneducated, but he was an avid abolitionist. So, I thought it was really good.”
