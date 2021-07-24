The Press-Republican asked readers to share photos of their summer adventures so far this year and North Country kids are clearly having plenty of summer fun!
And to see more photos and share your own, visit facebook.com/pressrepublican.
Joseph Edward Kerigan III, 70, passed away July 22, 2021. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m., July 26th at M.B. Clark Funeral Home, Lake Placid. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on July 27th at St. Agnes Church, Lake Placid.
A Celebration of Life for Dorothy "Dotte" Buchanan who died Friday, January 29, 2021, will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Plattsburgh, 34 Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the R.W. Walker Fun…
