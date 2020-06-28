THE HERO SERIES: Melissa Nelson

Melissa Nelson is an EMT at CVPH, who responds to emergencies regularly.
When the coronavirus emerged in full swing, she and her colleagues saw big changes in how they responded to calls.
“We now have extra safety measures we have to take when responding to calls, since COVID symptoms do not show up right away with some people,” Nelson, 34, said.
“We have to wear masks on all calls, and whenever we are within six feet of other people, or in the hospital. We also have certain PPE (personal protective equipment) that we have to wear on calls where there is a possibility of COVID. We have trauma shields, safety goggles, and gowns that need to be worn if COVID is suspected.”
Nelson has been working as an EMT at the hospital for four years.
“The things that inspire me about being an EMT is helping people, whether it be a minor injury, major trauma, or simply checking on somebody,” the Morrisonville resident said.
“The patients and their family members are usually very grateful. Sometimes simply having a conversation with a patient on a call, can make their day better. We also see a lot of different personalities on a daily basis, which always makes the day interesting.”
