THE HERO SERIES: Melissa Dion

Melissa Dion is one of the many frontline workers that have been giving their all during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dion, 40, works as a CAT scan technologist at University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh in the Radiology Department.
She is a veteran of 20 years at the hospital, providing a variety of radiology services.
The Plattsburgh woman says her job inspires her to help people get a diagnosis and treatment they need to move forward.
“I like to take care of patients,” Dion said.
“Some of them are returning faces, while others it may be a one-time interaction.”
Dion recently took some time to explain what it has been like for her and her colleagues to work in the coronavirus climate at the hospital.
“My day consists of providing CAT scans to Emergency Room patients, inpatients and outpatients for a wide variety of sicknesses and conditions. I also help the interventional radiologists in various procedures such as biopsies, ablations and chest tubes.
As the pandemic began, our patient flow has been disrupted. We’ve cut down on routine services, which has changed our days.
Before patients enter the CAT scan suite, we closely screen them for COVID-19. CVPH has two onsite CAT scanners. One of the scanners is dedicated to potential COVID-19 patients.
The room where this scanner is located has the ability to remove everything in it. This allows the cleaning and disinfecting process between patients to be quicker and more efficient.
It is important that we have the ability to turn the room over as quickly as possible because of the unpredictability of healthcare and patient flow.
You never know when the next one is coming.
So this is where the anxiety sets in, when calling for the next patient who could potentially be positive for COVID-19.
We work in pairs. More or less a buddy system. I am lucky enough to be paired up with one of my best friends. We keep each other balanced and calm in stressful situations.
I will admit this has been an emotional roller coaster for all involved.
Before the patient arrives, we begin getting dressed up head to toe with the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect ourselves.
The patient will be brought in by a hospital transporter on a stretcher. We then move the patient to the CAT scan table to take the appropriate images.
Once we are done imaging, we still have more work to do. One of us will process the images to get them to a radiologist for a quick interpretation so the patient can get the proper care.
The other technologist will begin the disinfecting process. We need to make sure the procedure room is safe for us as well as the next patient that could arrive at any time.
I’ve never been so grateful, and scared, to be able to help the people in my community.”
