Lindsay Yanulavich sees a lot in her role as a registered nurse at University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
But the coronavirus has brought new challenges.
The 37-year-old has been working at the hospital for 17 years, including much of the past year in the Progressive Care Unit.
Yanulavich shared in her own words what drives her.
“I feel my main role first and foremost is to be there for my patients.
The nursing basics are essential, and I feel are a definitely important, but I feel at this time, physically being there for them is super important. This is a very scary time.
Hospitalizations are never easy, but right now, our patients only have us.
Their families are reachable of course by phone and Facetime, which is fantastic, but physically they are alone.
So I feel my job has grown in that aspect.
Being their voice went to a whole new level.
Trying to make them feel calm and safe, being able to provide them with as much accurate knowledge about not only what is going on ‘with them’ as a whole, but what is going on around them as well.
Being their advocate, a listening ear is just as important if not more as being at the bedside.
I love my job!
My PCU team is AMAZING!
I am truly inspired every single day.
Like so many, I never expected to be front and center with a Global Pandemic, but here I am.
And I feel truly honored to be one that has the privilege of working along side these patients and the other members of my team when our community needs our help the most.
The camaraderie that we’ve shown is amazing, and I think it brings out the best in everyone. These patients, members of our community, inspire me.
I get up every day knowing that I am really making a difference. Love that feeling.”
Lindsay Yanulavich sees a lot in her role as a registered nurse at University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.But the coronavirus has brought new challenges.The 37-year-old has been working at the hospital for 17 years, including much of the past year in the Progressive Care Unit.Yanulavich shared in her own words what drives her.“I feel my main role first and foremost is to be there for my patients.The nursing basics are essential, and I feel are a definitely important, but I feel at this time, physically being there for them is super important. This is a very scary time.Hospitalizations are never easy, but right now, our patients only have us. Their families are reachable of course by phone and Facetime, which is fantastic, but physically they are alone.So I feel my job has grown in that aspect. Being their voice went to a whole new level. Trying to make them feel calm and safe, being able to provide them with as much accurate knowledge about not only what is going on ‘with them’ as a whole, but what is going on around them as well.Being their advocate, a listening ear is just as important if not more as being at the bedside.I love my job!My PCU team is AMAZING! I am truly inspired every single day. Like so many, I never expected to be front and center with a Global Pandemic, but here I am.And I feel truly honored to be one that has the privilege of working along side these patients and the other members of my team when our community needs our help the most.The camaraderie that we’ve shown is amazing, and I think it brings out the best in everyone. These patients, members of our community, inspire me.I get up every day knowing that I am really making a difference. Love that feeling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.