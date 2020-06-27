THE HERO SERIES: Darcy Smith

When it comes to keeping things clean, Darcy Smith and her team are the folks to turn to.
Smith, 22, is a sterile processing technician in Perioperative Services at the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, where she has worked for 4 years.
“My department delivers an array of services,” Smith said. “We clean and sterilize many items, mostly for the operating room, as well as the entire hospital.”
Lately, with the COVID-19 coronavirus around, that cleaning has involved sterilizing personal protective equipment such as N-95 respirator masks, eye protection including goggles and full-face shields.
“Over the past few months, the sterile processing department has reprocessed THOUSANDS of these items,” Smith said. “These items are needed daily by everyone fighting this pandemic. It is an honor to be able to provide a service that benefits the entire hospital, our people, our patients and our community.”
But even outside of fighting COVID-19, Smith says her position always brings something new to the work day.
“The thing I love most about my job is how we, my department and coworkers, impact the hospital. We are always ready to step up and help anyone who needs it,” she said.
“If a doctor from the operating room needs an instrument set immediately, we try our best to get it to him/her ASAP.”
That same on-demand service is needed outside the operating room, too, with Smith and her fellow technicians providing equipment cars such as code carts and urology carts to doctors who need them on other floors of the hospital as well.
At 20 people, Smith’s department is one of the smaller operations around the hospital, but Smith says her little team brings a lot of energy and determination to their work.
“Everyone here is a hard worker, trying their best to help everyone around them,” she says.
“I am inspired by the way they treat each other, always having a smile on their faces. I admire that my department is so kind to one another and willing to help and grow together. As things change in this pandemic, we are also changing. Everyone here in SPD is willing to change and continue to fight COVID-19.”
