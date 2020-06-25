THE HERO SERIES: April Hardin

April Hardin has been working diligently to keep germs at bay during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She is not a nurse, technician or doctor, but her duties are just as vital in many ways.
Hardin, 51, has worked in the Environmental Services Department at University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physcicians Hospital in Plattsburgh the past three years.
The Plattsburgh resident focuses on keeping down germs and viruses.
“During the COVID-19 outbreak, I have been sanitizing several high-touch areas several times throughout my shift,” she said.
Hardin says she does her best to help eliminate the spread of all viruses.
“I deliver these services with a smile,” she said.
“In times like this, I have to try to keep the morale of my fellow employees and the patients going through this, up.”
Hardin said she likes knowing that she plays a key role in helping to keep her unit clean.
“I like talking with patients while cleaning their room. Especially during this pandemic when patients have not been allowed visitors.
“I would clean their rooms slower so I had more time to visit with them. I would talk to them even while they were intubated and in an induced coma.”
Hardin said she is inspired when patients fight to get better.
“The smiles on their faces when I walk into their room or the smile when I walk by and say, ‘Good morning,’ or ‘You look awesome this morning,’ are great.”
