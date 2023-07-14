PLATTSBURGH — If all goes as planned, The Herb Cave will be the latest dispensary to jump into the local retail cannabis industry this fall.
“We’re in the process of securing our license,” owner Christie Ashabranner said, referring to New York state’s Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license.
“Fingers crossed for the fall.”
FORMER BANK BUILDING
So far, Ashabranner said she’s spent about two years working to build her dream of opening a legal cannabis dispensary.
Two months ago, that dream moved closer to reality when her and her team moved into a physical location at 519 State Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh — a prime location for a dispensary, she said.
“It’s kind of centralized. It’s not Downtown (Plattsburgh), but … this was like, I think, the best option. Right across from some wonderful foods. So they kind of go hand in hand.”
Though plenty of work still needs to be done before Ashabranner’s dispensary dream is officially complete. The storefront, which used to house a Community Bank branch, still needs to be renovated and she recently sent out bids to find a construction company.
DRIVE-THRU SERVICE
When its doors do officially open, the dispensary will have a drive-thru, delivery up to an hour away, and in-store and online shopping available to customers — who have to be over 21 years old.
Ashabranner thinks the drive-thru option will be the most popular aspect of the business as it will be open until almost midnight, allowing them to service a wider variety of the population.
“Everyone else closes at like 8 o’clock. We’ll be open ‘til almost midnight for the people that have, like, factory jobs.”
PLANNED OFFERINGS
Some of the products that are expected to be available at The Herb Cave include a variety of vapes, edibles, flowers, beverages, pre-rolls and other smoking accessories.
“Pretty much anything that you’d see in any licensed dispensary, and it’ll all come from licensed cultivators and processors … in New York state,” Ashabranner said.
“And we have a bunch of investors that are friends, family and community members. So it’s basically a community-based business that will be helping guide me along the way.”
THE HEALING CAVE
Ashabranner is no stranger to owning a business.
She’s been a local entrepreneur in the area since 2007 and currently owns The Healing Cave on Margaret Street, where she is an “intuitive medium.”
She said The Herb Cave, which she is proud to say is woman-owned, was just another opportunity for her to offer the community an inclusive, safe environment.
“I’m a disabled woman, so I basically wanted to show other people — other disabled individuals — that it’s possible to still follow your dreams and create something wonderful even though you’re disabled and have stuff against you,” she said.
“I just wanted to build a facility that everyone felt safe and comfortable and welcomed in, and just have a space where everyone wants to come.”
SUPPORTING CHARITIES
Ashabranner added that 2% of their net profits will also go toward supporting community charities to help that same cause.
“I want it to personally focus on like disabled individuals or women — some kind of women-focus group,” she said.
Ashabranner said about 15 positions will eventually be available to apply for as they get closer to opening.
She said anyone interested can stay up to date at at www.theherbcave.com.
“So if they want to track what we’re doing or see how we’re going, (they can).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.