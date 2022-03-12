PLATTSBURGH — C&S Companies and the City of Plattsburgh presented design alternatives for what Margaret Street could look like following a major reconstruction project during a public meeting at Plattsburgh Public Library Wednesday night.
REPLACE INFRASTRUCTURE
The main impetus behind the project is the need to replace or upgrade aging public utility infrastructure that runs beneath the downtown thoroughfare, some of which is more than 100 years old. Improving the walkability and accessibility of downtown is also a focus.
The project is currently in the study phase, with full-depth reconstruction of Margaret Street from Cornelia to Broad streets, as well as Court and Brinkerhoff streets from Margaret to Oak streets, expected to begin in May 2023 and run through August 2024.
Resurfacing of Court and Brinkerhoff streets up to Beekman Street is slated for May to November 2024.
The city plans to utilize multiple funding sources to pay for the project, including state and federal programs, municipal bonds and city water and sewer funds.
C&S Companies Project Manager Kelli McArdell said the final construction cost has yet to be determined as a “typical section” — essentially a cross section of what the street will look like — has not been selected yet.
INCREASE LANE WIDTH
McArdell said top comments from a survey with 800 respondents focused on increasing the travel lane widths on Margaret Street between Court and Brinkerhoff streets, increasing sidewalk widths, keeping on-street parking and adding bike facilities.
If the project were to incorporate all of those things, that would require 90 feet of right-of-way, exceeding the 65 feet available and thus necessitating compromise, she explained.
All three design options put forward would see the travel lane width increased to at least 12 feet, the state Department of Transportation standard.
THREE ALTERNATIVES
Alternative one would keep Margaret Street a two-way road, maintain on-street parking, slightly reduce the width of the sidewalks and forgo a bike lane.
Alternative two would also feature two-way traffic, but would eliminate on-street parking, allowing for wider shared-use travel lanes and greater sidewalk width.
“That provides more options for accessibility, walking, eating outside at our restaurants,” McArdell said.
Alternative three would make Margaret Street a southbound one-way from Cornelia to Broad streets. The shared-use lane would be 15 feet wide, and the roadway would have parking on both sides as well as increased sidewalk widths.
Alternatives one and three would allow for breaks in the parking lanes for delivery truck use, McArdell added.
PEDESTRIAN MALL THROWN OUT
As the survey had drawn impassioned responses from supporters and opponents of converting Margaret Street into a pedestrian mall closed to vehicular traffic, C&S gave the option a serious look, but ultimately determined it would not be a feasible alternative, said Todd Humphrey, department manager for the company’s transportation group.
While other city streets could handle the redistribution of traffic should Margaret Street be turned into a one-way, he said, shutting it down completely would cause congestion in other areas.
Additionally, the option would take away direct access to businesses and residences, complicate deliveries, eliminate on-street parking and force re-routing and reconfiguration of Clinton Street, Protection Avenue and Upper Bridge Street, according to the presentation.
Humphrey said the potential positive impact to walkability and tourism was undeniable.
“But if you look at the numbers, it really didn’t offset those people who, every day, would face a major inconvenience from not being able to drive, park or walk directly to where they want to go.”
COMMON ELEMENTS
Humphrey emphasized there are some features C&S did not show that are common to all three Margaret Street alternatives.
For example, they all will coincide with the replacement of the water and sanitary lines beneath the street, he said, and would consider elements like landscaping, street furniture, adjustments to traffic signals, crosswalk enhancements and sidewalk upgrades.
“Those are all elements that are going to make this downtown more walkable, more accessible to everybody and all these options are going to do that.”
COURT AND BRINKERHOFF
The portions of Brinkerhoff and Court streets considered part of the primary study area — from Margaret to Oak streets — would see full-depth reconstruction, but no changes to the roadway geometry or parking.
McArdell said no new bike lanes would be added to Court Street, while Brinkerhoff would see the addition of sharrows, road markings that indicate the street is safe for both vehicular and bicycle traffic.
There were no alternatives to vote on for the rest of Court and Brinkerhoff, which run from Oak to Beekman streets.
Both would see road diets where a travel lane could be removed, and the remaining one would see an increase in width.
The two streets would still have on-street parking on both sides, breaks for delivery trucks would be provided, the sidewalk widths would be increased and each roadway would get a separated bike lane, level with the sidewalk.
IMPACT
Questions and comments from meeting attendees focused on parking options, streetscapes, maintenance and sidewalk materials that balance both the downtown area’s historic nature with accessibility for those who use wheelchairs. City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest noted climate would also dictate materials used.
Regarding the impact of the construction on downtown businesses, he said the aim is to do as much as possible with less impact for the first phase of the project, then work to ensure access to businesses during the second phase.
“It’s going to be our position to ensure that, not only businesses have access to us, but that if any problem arises we are on the phone immediately and then also just making sure people are very much aware ahead of time the process and procedures for it,” Rosenquest said.
One online participant asked if it would be a possible to do a trial run of the alternatives prior to groundbreaking or even before too much money was invested in the design phase.
Rosenquest said that is not outside the realm of possibility, pointing to how other municipalities test blocking off streets using hay bales.
NEW SURVEY
A new survey, posted at tinyurl.com/4c5x3d2c, will remain open until Wednesday, March 23. It features just one question — “Which alternative would you like to see on Margaret Street?” — and provides space for additional comments on the designs.
After that wraps up, McArdell will compile a final report that will include results from both surveys.
Comments can also be emailed to margaretstreet@cscos.com.
