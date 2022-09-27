PLATTSBURGH — Girls Night Out, The Foundation of CVPH’s annual recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month is set for Tuesday, October 11 at 7 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh.
Comedian, writer and working mom Amy Barnes brings her comedy tour, “We Should Hang Out” to The Strand for the event which also includes a presentation by Certified Nurse Midwife Linda Johnston of Lake Champlain OB/GYN.
“Girls Night Out has always been about gathering women in our community to laugh, learn and encourage each other to make their health care a priority,” Michelle Senecal, events & special projects manager, said.
“We are so excited to be back after the COVID-inspired hiatus.”
Barnes started her stand-up career in Seattle, WA, appearing at comedy clubs around town while working days as an aerospace engineer. It wasn’t long, according to her website before she had to choose between the two career paths and, in what she calls “a striking blow to the Girls in STEM Movement,” she chose comedy.
After moving to Los Angeles, she began working as a comedy writer, writing for dozens of comedians and actors including: Bonnie Hunt, Jack Black, Morgan Freeman, and Nancy Travis.
Married since 2002 to comedian and writer, Jerry Miner, Barnes now resides in the Pacific Northwest with their two kids where she has accumulated some even bigger credits: dance mom, swim mom, PTA President and child advocate for foster youth.
Johnston has been providing health care to women in the region for more than 25 years – as a registered nurse working in Maternal Newborn Services and most recently, as a certified midwife practicing with Lake Champlain OB/GYN.
She will offer “The Highs and Lows of Menopause & Maintaining Wellness.”
Tickets are $25 and are on sale at https://www.strandcenter.org/theatre-events.
Girls Night Out is generously supported by Freedom Healthcare Staffing, Dannemora Federal Credit Union, Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union, SymQuest, Warren Tire and the Law Office of Mark Schneider.
For more information, call The Foundation at (518) 314-3359.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.