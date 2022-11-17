SARANAC — One of oudist Dara Anissi’s weaknesses is song titles.
“Before they have a name, they have the dumbest names or no names,” the Ithaca-based teaching artist and educator said.
“I usually just play, and then I find something and then I write it. The best is when it writes itself in ten minutes, but usually it’s like a week or two.”
The Dara Anissi Ensemble — Anissi, Martin Shamoonpour and Nikolai Ruskin — played a Halloween party, kind of practicing for this weekend’s Hill and Hollow Music engagement at the Saranac Fire Hall.
Regular concert attendees heard the alums of Journey West, who performed five years ago on the series.
“I said to the audience, ‘These two songs, I don’t have a name for, so if anyone in the audience has a name, give it to me,’” Anissi said.
“So, we played this piece. It’s kind of a very emotional piece. This woman came up to me afterward, and she said, ‘I have a name. To me, it sounded like unspoken tales.’ I was like whoa, what a great name. I had played this piece for an old Armenian man, a friend of my dad’s. He was like it sounded like an old man telling stories of his youth.”
Anissi and Shamoonpour, both originally from Iran, just recorded six songs for their new EP, “Unspoken Tales.”
“I got the name from this very nice woman who was in the audience,” Anissi said.
“What I write on the oud is kind of epic sounding. It sounds like it could be in a Conan the Barbarian film easily, One of my goals is to get into film. I would really like to use my compositional skills on the oud in films.”
MUSICAL EDUCATION
The classically trained guitarist studied music composition at Ithaca College.
His late mother, Sheri Fereshteh Anissi, was the portal to his musical odyssey from his native land and beyond.
“I started playing guitar when I was 5,” he said.
“My mom was really, really into music. When she was a teenager, she went to school in London. She spent her teenage years in London, then she went to college in Switzerland. She was a big Beatles fan and Rolling Stones fan. She always listened to whatever comes out, even when she unfortunately passed away last year very young. The new things that I didn’t know what was going on, she knew what was going on in music.”
Mrs. Anissi purchased his first guitar, and he just took to it.
“I got really serious about it in seventh grade when I heard Jimi Hendrix and The Doors and all that stuff,” he said.
“It was my best friend in high school, that and my dog. When I went to college, I wanted to be a musician. I studied classical guitar. Then, I found I could write, so I studied composition. It was wonderful.”
At Northeastern University, he earned a master’s degree in counseling psychology spurred by his own therapy for depression in his 20s, Carl Jung, hypnosis, meditation and a practical need for a viable income stream greater than washing rental cars for $6 an hour.
Anissi liked counseling psychology and did it very well.
“But in the end, this little voice was always saying, nah, you have to get back to music,” he said.
“I was like, I need to eat. I was like alright, if I could get a job at a school where I could kind of design the curriculum myself and teach all the weird stuff that I’ve been involved in. Then, this job popped up out of nowhere. It’s exactly what I described.”
He has taught at the Lehman Alternative Community School since 2000.
ZONING ON OUD
Anissi listened to traditional Persian music, which wasn’t very oud heavy, though the fretless, short-necked, pear-shaped instrument, similar to a lute, supposedly originated in ancient Persia.
“I knew the melodies, but I didn’t think anything of them,” he said.
“When I started getting into some of the more psychedelic stuff with guitar, I kind of really got into Indian music. I was like wow, Indian music is amazing. Then one day I heard, this was about 1999, I got an oud CD, and when I heard the instrument, I was like oh my God. That’s such an incredible instrument.”
When Anissi relocated back to Ithaca to take his teaching position, he was immersed in Middle Eastern instruments, the cache of Ruskin, his housemate.
“Nikolai, he taught me,” he said.
“The early things I learned for oud, he showed me. Then, it just went glacial. I have 17 guitars and nine ouds. I learned as many traditional pieces as I can in the Arab, Turkish and a little bit of Persian. Then at the end, I said I want to do my own thing. So my oud playing is a lot of the other influences. What I do is Middle-Eastern sounding, but you can hear elements of Celtic music, Black Sabbath, classical music and as well as dabbles in some jazz chords a little bit.”
All of Anissi’s ouds have stories.
“There is one oud I have, it’s magical,” he said.
“It sounds so beautiful. It actually belonged to the most famous oud player of Morocco named Said Chraibi. I saw an ad, and I talked to the guy. I was like oh I saw you have this oud. He’s like no, you have to check out this other oud I have.”
Anissi went to Brooklyn and met the seller, a great oud player, a nice guy, American guy, who went to Morocco to study with Chraibi.
The seller went to the maker of Chraibi’s ouds to secure one, but the oud maker didn’t have one ready. The seller asked Chraibi, who had 25 ouds, for one.
“He was like ‘Alright, you can have this one,’” Anissi recounted.
“His throwaway oud was two grand. I bought it. It’s a wonderful instrument, and I recorded my first CD with it. One of the ones I’m bringing is from Lebanon. I found it through WhatsApp. I found a really nice Lebanese oud player. He said I find these old ouds and sell them. He said if you bought these in the U.S. they would be like two grand, but I will give this one for $800. I’m like yep. There’s a lot of people on eBay and stuff like that. You can order directly from the Middle East, and Turkey is very reliable for their ouds.”
‘OTHER WORLDLY’
The melodic instrument is elixir for the soul with distinctive sonics, forlorn and wistful, which emote in an unintelligible tongue that sounds familiar.
“I think it sounds other worldly,” he said.
“Traditionally the ouds I have, the Arabic ones, all but one, which is the one I will bringing, the notes have a lot of depth. But if you play chords, it can get a little bit muddy. It’s not like a guitar. I do feel like it’s a voice. They have some limitations in that way. That’s why I love guitar because I can do other stuff on it. It’s that other worldly quality that attracted me to it. You play one note, and it echoes. The resonance is really great.”
In Ithaca, he has played the instrument for people who have never heard it.
“Some guys were there, who were probably country music fans, one guy came up to me and was like I love the sound of that instrument,” he said.
“There’s no oud in his world. I think people seem to enjoy it.”
The instrument’s construction is similar to that of a guitar.
Its soundboard is either spruce or cedar and is very thin.
“The ouds are very egg shelly compared to a guitar,” he said.
“The back is made from a different wood just like the guitar. Most of my ouds are walnut. Then, you can have rosewood. I have one oud that’s maple and walnut on the back. The bowl is rounded, so that’s kind of what helps give it that deep sound.”
MIDNIGHT COMPOSER
Anissi composes between 9 p.m. and midnight when he’s running on empty.
“The good thing about my job is I teach them what I learn,” he said.
“I learned more about music teaching it to these kids than studying it. For me, I’m going to keep learning until the day I die. That’s my philosophy. So if I learn something new about performance or composition, the first people who hear it are the students in the class the next day.”
Anissi has played in numerous bands, configurations, and special projects, including The Hog-Tie Sessions, Journey West, Souk, and the Mutron Warriors.
When Anissi plays guitar, he sings. He hasn’t made that transition to oud yet.
“I’m planning on my next few compositions to add my voice,” he said.
“It’s been kind of scary singing in English with this instrument. I don’t speak Arabic, and I do speak Farsi but my pronunciation sucks. I have a limited vocabulary because there isn’t no one really to practice with.”
His thoughts, his poetics, are always in English, so he’s more comfortable expressing vocals in English with guitar.
“I think once I make that transition, I think it’s going to be great for me,” he said.
“Even my friends have told me to do that. I feel like really I’ve gotten to know myself as an oud player, like what I do, and be confident with it recently.”
‘YOUR OWN HEART’
What happened for him, Anissi was trying to play traditional, doing it, and was pretty good at it.
“But when you hear somebody from Syria or Egypt or Palestinian play their music, someone who is master, you’re like whoa,” he said.
“I’m playing this stuff with an American accent. I was like you know what, why should I play that stuff? Why don’t I play my own stuff with my accent because my accent is from all these different things from growing up as an Iranian American.”
He was 2 years old, when his family relocated to the states in 1975 just before the Iranian Revolution. His father, Darushe, now a retired obstetrician and gynecologist, was doing a residency in Rochester, N.Y.
During Anissi’s Boston sojourn, once a week he played in a pub.
“It was wonderful,” he said.
“Every Sunday, I played with these old Irish guys. I said old back then, but I’m their age now. They weren’t really old. I hear stories of old Ireland. I love that music, and I went to Ireland for a couple of weeks. I still love it. So why try to do anything besides what I do? “You’re never going to be as good as those masters of the music that they grew up with. It feels like a struggle. It takes some effort. But when you play your own thing, when you play your own heart, it takes enough effort to get good at it and practice it but it doesn’t take like a character effort. It’s like this feels right. So, I will get there with singing. I just haven’t done it yet.”
