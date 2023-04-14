OGDENSBURG — Sister Mary Eamon will walk down the aisle, in a manner of speaking, on Sunday when Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop Terry LaValley will celebrate the Mass of Solemn Consecration to the Life of Consecrated Virginity Lived in the World for candidate Mary Beth Bracy.
Sr. Eamon entered the religious life 59 years ago with the Sisters of St. Joseph.
On Sunday at St. Peter’s Church, she will accompany Mary Beth and her mother, Linda Bracy, during part of the consecration rites.
“What is happening here is that Mary Beth Bracy is embracing the consecrated life,” Sr. Eamon, vocation coordinator for the Diocese of Ogdensburg, said.
“It’s a form of consecrated life for the sake of a more fervent life of Christ and a greater freedom in the service of their brothers and sisters.
“A consecrated virgin takes the vow of chastity to serve in the world. She spends her time in works of penance and of mercy and apostolic activity and prayer for the service of the world.
A consecrated virgin, by her consecration of taking the vow of chastity, has never been married and is always in the state of her virginity.
“A consecrated virgin lives in the world and gives herself totally to God and the Church but living in the world and take on a particular form of occupation. It may be within the Church or in the world itself,” she said.
CONSECRATED LIFE
The consecrated life is an umbrella for religious life – consecrated men, consecrated women, consecrated virginity and hermits.
“Another form of consecrated life is the religious life, and that consists of men and women who take the vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience to a religious community,” Sr. Eamon said.
Religious congregations within the Diocese of Ogdensburg include the Sisters of the Cross, the Sisters of Charity, Sisters of Mercy, Sisters of St. Joseph, the Dominican Sisters of Hope, and Missionaries of the Sacred Heart.
“I just want to make sure that people understand that by our baptism all of us are called to be holy or called to holiness,” Sr. Eamon said.
“So that means, everyone has a vocation. Regardless of the vocation to which God calls them to whether it’s married life or single life or the priesthood or deacon or consecrated life, all of us are answering a call that God has given us to serve him in a very special way.
“Some Catholics or whatever think that maybe being a priest or being a religious or being a consecrated virgin or whatever is a higher calling than being married or single. It’s very clear in our understanding of vocation by our baptism God calls us to holiness and to serve him in a very special way.”
PREDECESSOR
Mary Beth becomes the second Consecrated Virgin in the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
“The first one in the diocese was Sr. Rita Mawn,” Sr. Eamon said.
“She became a consecrated virgin in 1995 under Bishop Paul Loverde. She ministered in the life of the church, but also in the local community in the Adirondack region until 2015 when she retired.”
Sr. Eamon served as the bishop’s delegate for Mary Beth.
“Which meant, part of Mary Beth’s formation as she first applied to become a Consecrated Virgin in the diocese,” she said.
“Mary Beth comes under the jurisdiction of the Bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, which would be at the present time is Bishop LaValley. That can sometimes be different in a religious community because our jurisdiction comes under the Major Superior.
“The Sisters of St. Joseph are a diocesan religious community. Basically, we come under the jurisdiction of the Bishop as well. When we make our consecrated profession of vows, we do it to our Major Superior because she’s the juridical leader of the congregation and he’s a witness to that. Whereas in this particular case, Mary Beth is making her consecrated virginity to the Bishop.”
MASS OF SOLEMN CONSECRATION
The Mass of Solemn Consecration to the Life of Consecrated Virginity Lived in the World is a long ritual.
“Mary Beth will be called,” Sr. Eamon said.
“Part of the liturgy is the calling of the candidate. Then, she is called by the Bishop. She will respond to the Bishop’s statement of being called, and she will say that she will follow Christ with all of her heart. Then, there is an examination of the candidate. He asks her questions. Is she resolved to persevere, to follow Christ, to accept the Solemn Consecration? She answers each of those questions with ‘I am.’”
Then, there is a litany followed by a renewal of Mary Beth’s intention in which she resolves again to follow Christ and the life of perfect chastity.
This is followed by the Prayer of Consecration, a long prayer. Bishop LaValley will sing over her with his hands extended.
“Because it’s like wedding, she is being married to the person of Jesus Christ, after the Prayer of Consecration, the Bishop and the people will sit,” Sr. Eamon said.
“Mary Beth will stand. She will receive the veil and a ring from the Bishop to signify to her fidelity to her bridegroom which is Jesus Christ and to remember that she is bound to the service of Christ and of His body, the Church.
“Then, she acknowledges that she raises her mind and heart to Christ, that she will be holy in body and spirit. Then, she also receives the Liturgy of the Hours, which is a book containing the prayer of the Church. Then, she responds ‘Amen,’ and she responds again by saying, ‘I am espoused to Him whom the angels serve, sun and moon stand in wonder at His glory.’”
Bishop LaValley will continue with the celebration of the Eucharist. There is a concluding rite, a Solemn Blessing.
“The Bishop will have Mary Beth stand before the altar, and then the Bishop faces the people and her, and he just gives his blessing,” Sr. Eamon said.
“At the very end, Mary Beth’s mother will present flowers to the Blessed Mother. (Mary Beth) will present flowers with her brother, James Bracy, to the Shrine of St. Joseph. Then, Mary Beth will take her lamp. It signifies her following Christ. Then, she processes out of the church.”
Following the Mass, there will be a reception with light refreshment in the Emmaus Room.
From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., there will be a Holy Hour of Eucharistic Adoration in the main sanctuary to celebrate the Feast of Divine Mercy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.