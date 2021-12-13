The Christmas cactus that keeps on giving

PLATTBURGH – A stunning pink Christmas cactus does its glorious thing near the bank of first-floor windows of the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County.
It was a gift to the Senior Center from Robin Brown, a Plattsburgh resident and retired SUNY Plattsburgh photographer.
“The reason I took it there and what makes me so happy is that there are people who get to see it and enjoy it,” she said.
“I used to go to exercise class on the second floor, it would just make me so happy when I would see people stopping and talking and admiring it. It has really flourished there. It has a very happy spot.”
Brown is not sure where she first got the plant.
“The reason why I gave it to them is because it had gotten so big," she said.
"In the summertime, I would take it out on my front porch, and then put it out on rainy days so it got its branches washed off. I would leave it there, and then bring it back in in the fall. It got just too big for me to carry.”
The mother plant's branches break off easily when its moved or re-potted.
“All you have to do is stick some of those branches in some soil, and after awhile they will root and you've got a new plant,” she said.
“This summer I took three or four small potted plants over to my sister (Jenny Telling) in Vermont. I said you know a lot of people. I'm sure you can find people to give them to. So, I left those with her. I have two kind of big ones now and one smaller one, so I'll have a backup when these get too big for me to carry.”
Brown estimates she had the mother plant a good decade or dozen years before she gave it away to Maria Alexander, executive director, of the Senior Citizens Council.
“When I asked Maria whether she would take it for the Senior Center, she said yes,” Brown said.
“She came over with a helper, a young strong woman, who carried it into the car. This young helper, whose name I can't remember, she was working at the Senior Center on some sort of one-year grant.
“She said she re-potted it and put it into some sort of hard Styrofoam pot. I had it in a clay pot. The fact that she was able to re-pot it was really amazing. They don't really require a lot of care. The stuff about putting them in the dark, I've never done that.”
Brown predicts the mother cactus will probably bloom again in the spring.
“It will start losing its blossoms in a week or 10 days or something,” she said.
“The blossoms fall off.”
The mother cactus doesn't have a name.
“I name the birds, and I name the cat,” she said.
“I haven't named my plants. I do talk to them. I speak as though they do have feelings. I think the plant there is blooming because it likes being appreciated and wants to please. It gives you pleasure when you see so gorgeous and so natural. I don't know that if you've ever look at those blossoms individually, up-close, but they really are really lovely individually.”
Though she gardens, Brown said she is not a gardener the way her sisters, Melanie Waugh or Angel Brown, are.
"My neighbors, Ron and Julie, were twice on the Secret Garden Tour," she said.
"The plants in my yard are either from gifts from my sister or gifts from Ron and Julie. I have a couple of plants in my garden that came from my parents' house where they used to live at Valcour.”
The present owners purchased the property after the former house had burned down.
Brown transported a couple of hostas and one peony from Valcour to the city.
“I tend to know who gave me what and where,” she said.
“They are sort of like this living gifts. I've given more of them away than I can even count.”
The mother plant, obviously, has superior genes.
“It couldn't be in a better spot to get some nice east sunlight,” Brown said.
“It grows on the appreciation of all those people saying my, how beautiful. It smiles and pops another bud.”
