PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Quilters’ Guild of New York’s XVIII “Pieceful Quilting on the Bluff” this weekend marks the guild’s first show since 2019.
Four years is a long time for quilters with busy hands and deep fabric stashes.
There are 210 quilts and quilted items made by guild members, which will be exhibited Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clinton Community College’s Forrence Gym. Admission is $8 per day.
“It’s been quite the challenge to get this together after not having done anything, but as you can see we got it together,” Jean Welch, show chairperson, said.
“We really did our best to scale back to keep things at a lower expense for both our vendors and for the guild itself. We do have 13 vendors, all from long arm to regular sewing machines to tons of fabric.”
Tammy’s Lunch Box will be onsite to offer refreshments. Drawings include Latte Lotto, Raffle Basket, and visitors will be given ballots to vote for their favorite quilts and a Good News form that will be returned to the quilter.
There are about 90 members in the guild.
“We would expect that more will come back since we’ve gotten back to somewhat normal living,” Welch said.
“It’s been very lonely. We really hope everybody comes.”
