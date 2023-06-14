CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Literary Club turns 100 this month, and it has always been more than just about reading books.
“Apparently these women clubs became popular between 1870 and late 1920s as a way for women to get together and learn about current issues because basically they were kind of stuck at home,” Janet McFetridge, club president, said.
“The Champlain Literary Club was formed in the spring of 1923, so 100 years ago. It was started by a group of women, and the first meeting was at Mrs. Oscar Bredenberg’s house. The Brendenbergs had the ski factory that was in the village of Champlain.”
LONGTIME MEMBERS
The club’s officers are: McFetridge, president, Celine Paquette, vice president, Helga Barnes, secretary, and Barb Robbins, treasurer.
“Some of the elderly members of this club remember because some of them are like 90s,” McFetridge said.
“They remember these ladies as being old ladies in their childhood. It’s very amazing to me. They formed a club, and they would meet monthly, which we still do and they would have a program planned. Either a club member would research a topic and present it. They would always have a tea, and they would usually have music. Most people had pianos in those days.”
Cathie Davenport was sponsored by one of the ladies to become a member.
“Then, I got voted in,” she said.
“We have some members that have been in the lit club for over 50 years.”
These long timers include Merrill Freeman and Elaine Manigold.
The purpose of the club when it started in 1923 was to meet and share cultural events, to share the book club.
Most of the women lived on Oak Street in Champlain.
“They had big living rooms, but they could only accommodate around 20 people, so they kept it to that number,” Davenport said.
“They first started to share the reading of different books. Or if they had a professor or teacher who wanted to do a talk, they would invite them over to their house.”
LIBRARY CHARTER
The Champlain Literary Club joined with the St. Cecilia Club to form the first library association, which managed the new library for two years until a provisional charter of Champlain Free Library was granted by New York state in April of 1925.
“They cooked food and other means, and they raised the sum of $50 and contributed it by the members toward the first library fund,” Davenport said.
“During the early years of the library, the club members served as the volunteer librarians two afternoons and one evening each week. Few organizations have the distinction of being able to boast an active membership that covers 50 years. Now, it’s a 100, an active membership. It’s been continuously meeting its goal.”
SUPPORTED CAUSES
McFetridge said she didn’t know the background of the St. Cecilia Music Club.
“But together, they formed the first Library Association in the village,” she said.
“The club members also served as volunteer librarians. They supported worthy causes like during the war raising money for the Red Cross or giving Christmas baskets to needy families donating money to the Fire Department. They’ve always supported many causes, which we continue do today.”
TIME CHANGES
The club’s ephemera is stored at the Samuel de Champlain History Center, which is owned by Paquette.
“So, she has all of the artifacts,” McFetridge said.
“I spent a few hours going through things last winter, all interesting.”
A monthly meeting replaced the original twice monthly meetings. Programming has shifted from plays and reports for interested members and outsiders to historical sites such as the Keese House, Kent-Delord House and Miner Museum.
An annual banquet is held in June where secret “Peanut Pals” are revealed. Progressive dinners and entertainment has ranged from the serious to the hilarious.
“In the main however, the club has kept itself always acting for the promotion of good cheer and fellowship,” Davenport said.
“We present a monetary award to Northeastern Clinton Central School to a June candidate that has achieved recognition in English studies.
“It started with $10. $5 being shared between two candidates. Now, it’s much more than that. Thank-you very much.”
The club keeps their largesse local by supporting the Emergency Services and the Fire Department.
Arts programming has featured a painter, a quilter, different genres of art, at the library.
The club attempts to read at least two books a year and as many book reports.
“It’s not just reading books,” Davenport said.
“It’s experiencing life in general around us, what is available around us.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
At their recent celebration held at The Orchard House in Peru, McFetridge welcomed everyone and as Mayor of the Village of Champlain, she read a proclamation recognizing the club’s centennial.
A New York State Assembly proclamation was presented from Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay).
Several members gave club history. Violinist Marilyn Reynolds played several selections..
The guest speaker was Patty Bentley, a retired SUNY Plattsburgh librarian.
“We thought this is a literary club, and they volunteered as librarians early on, that to have a retired librarian was a great choice,” McFetridge said.
“I met with Patty, and she was doing a lot of research about these clubs and talking about the tie in to libraries and literacy and women’s rights and the suffragists. The club formed before they could actually vote.”
The club is limited to 20 members, and currently there are 17. Dues are $20.
“We do not do any fundraising,” she said.
“The club has changed slightly. We have speakers come in. Once in awhile a member gives a presentation, but generally we have speakers come in. We have guest speakers, and we took a trip last month to (North Star) Underground Railroad Museum and had a wonderful time. Most of the people had not been there before, so they really learned a lot. So, those are the kinds of things we do.”
Light desserts are served during meetings.
The club recently read “The Princess Spy: The True Story of World War II Spy Aline Griffith, Countess of Romanones.”
“We often read fiction, but that was nonfiction. It was really, really interesting,” McFetridge said.
“Usually, a member leads that discussions, so a member selects the books. Mary Freeman is the one that selected that book.”
While the club is on summer hiatus, Davenport is deep into “The Postcard,” by Anne Berest, which tells the story of the author’s family members who died at Auschwitz in 1942.
“It’s a good book,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.