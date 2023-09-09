ROUSES POINT— Bob Morgan of Harris Graphics came to the realization that his employees did not have access to good childcare anywhere in the late 20th century.
Morgan decided he wanted to open a childcare center.
“He combined with some other businessmen in the area, mainly David Bray, and they coordinated with Jamie Basiliere at the Child Care Council and that’s how they got it started,” Becky Filion, director of the Champlain Children’s Learning Center, said.
The Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country and the businesses secured a start-up grant for the enterprise.
“We opened in 1998,” Filion said.
“We’re in Rouses Point. It’s the old St. Patrick’s building. It was formerly a Catholic school building, and it sat empty for quite awhile. Then, we moved in. We actually own it now. We purchased it from the church.”
The center rented for three years, before they purchased the building for $150,000 with a 10-year mortgage.
“It was probably around 2011 that we paid off the mortgage,” Filion said.
TURNING 25
The Champlain Children’s Learning Center will celebrate 25 years of operation on Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Learning Center located at 10 Clinton St. in Rouses Point.
“We’re just proud,” Filion said.
“Anybody that’s interested can come. We’re hoping to get some former families and former staff and board members. There’s people that we’ve personally invited, but we’ve also posted it on our Facebook page, too, so anybody that wants to join us.”
GROWING PAINS
On opening day 25 years ago, five children came to the fledgling center.
“We were freaking out,” Filion said.
“Then about three months, we were at full capacity for what we had at the time. We have expanded and contracted our license a few times over the years.
“We’re licensed for around 100 children. We don’t keep that many. We just left room in case we ever were going to expand. With Universal Pre-Kindergarten in the school districts now, most of the preschoolers go to that now instead of coming here.”
Filion was there from day one as the preschool teacher and became director in 2010.
“We also have one other staff member whose been here since the beginning, and her name is Leigh-Anne Wrye (infant teacher),” she said.
The Childcare Assistance Program provides tuition assistance for families.
“They’ve dramatically increased their income levels, so people who never qualified before are qualifying,” Filion said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.