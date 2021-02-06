PLATTSBURGH – Geri Favreau is the granddaughter and great-granddaughter of bootleggers, James Lagree and Peter Lagree Jr., respectively, according to family lore.
“They lived in Churubusco, and one of the stories that I had heard through the years was that my grandfather and grandmother owned the Summit Hotel,” Favreau, Clinton County Historical Association president and project coordinator for the Prohibition Era in the North Country, said.
“They used to have a barn, and the Customs people would come and leave their horses there. They would stay at the hotel and leave their horses in the barn.
“And if I remember correctly, being told that my great-grandfather would sometimes use their horses during the night to bring it across the border.”
RUM TRAIL TALES
These rum trail tales were told from one generation to the next.
Favreau's cousin/publisher, Larry Gooley, documents a bit of this family history in his book, “Bullets, Booze, Bootleggers and Beer, Volume 1.”
“Larry is my first cousin,” she said.
“Our mothers were sisters. He told me that his mother shared with him that our grandfather, James Lagree, used to hide bottles of booze in Larry Gooley's mother's (Anna Gooley) skirts to bring it across the border.”
Favreau married into the off-the-books import-export trade.
Her father-in-law, Edward Favreau, was also a bootlegger.
“I remember him,” she said.
“He used to talk about it. He used to say that he never felt that he was doing anything wrong because he was trying to make money to support his family.
“He also used to say he had been shot by Al Capone. We never knew whether to believe that or not. It may have been one of Al Capone's men, but we never saw the bullet hole. He was proud.”
FIRST-PERSON ACCOUNTS
Hometown Cable's Calvin Castine and Bob Venne did two programs, where they interviewed three old-timers in Champlain.
“One was my father-in-law,” Favreau said.
“One was Frankie Monette, and another one was a Trombley. I think his first name was Hubert. “Those videos I'm sure are on Hometown Cable. They talked about it. They bragged about it.”
Kimberely J. Lamay and Dr. Celine Racine Paquette's “Images of America: Champlain” contains a picture of a car on its side on the bridge near the present-day Samuel de Champlain History Center.
“There's a man in the picture,” Favreau said.
“And the family and I are 100 percent sure that it's Edward. When it came around the corner, it didn't quite make the corner. It's on the walkway of the bridge on its side.”
The bridge had steel girders, a sidewalk and then a railing.
“Well, the car is on its side between the steel girders and the railing,” she said.
“There's a man standing behind the steel girders. The family and I are 100 percent sure that it's my father-in-law. He's standing there, so obviously he wasn't hurt.”
RACE TO THE BOTTOM
Architect/publisher Hugh McLellan's Mooersfield Press was located in the basement of the Session House, now the Knights of Columbus Hall, Council #3525 Francis X. Chagnon.
On Saturday nights, bootleggers patronized The Meridien Hotel just across the border.
“Lots of times the bootleggers would come racing down Oak Street, and they couldn't make the curve,” Favreau said.
“It was exciting. And, I'm just one family. I can't imagine, you know, all the towns.”
A famous Prohibition-era photograph depicts Customs Agents smashing bottles of booze against rocks near Lake Champlain across from St. Patrick's Church in Rouses Point.
CHHA is hoping to get permission to use it for their Prohibition project, which is funded through a $7,500 grant from the Corridor of Commerce Grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership.
“We just barely started looking,” Favreau said.
“So right now we have maybe one, but I'm sure there are others. It's an exciting topic.”
As part of the grant project, the museum is going to build a speakeasy.
“We're hoping we can all get back together and put some kind of event together and invite people to come,” Favreau said.
“Maybe have a Prohibition-era car out in the parking lot. We're hoping we are going to have music.”
The project's deadline is the end of October.
“We are hoping that we will have it before then,” Favreau said.
“Because of COVID, we're not sure if we will be able to invite people to come in. We'll figure that out.”
