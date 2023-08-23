SARANAC LAKE — “Oh...For Peat’s Sake! The Bloomingdale Bog,” an exhibition of 40 artworks depicting the 19-mile wetland by photographer Eleanor Sweeney and painter Stephen Horne, will be featured at the Adirondack Artists Guild during September.
The exhibit opens with a reception on Friday, Sept. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., and runs through October 3 in Saranac Lake.
The Bloomingdale bog trail, a former railroad bed, is a favorite place for walkers, birders, bikers, skiers and snowmobilers in all seasons of the year, according to a press release.
“I like walking there,” Sweeney, a founding member of the Artists Guild, said.
“I’ve been walking there for years, but about a year ago, I started walking there a lot. Then, I started thinking it was the perfect thing to have a show about because of all four seasons, always different, and there are so many things to see.
“I had that in mind, and I knew that Steve Horne walked on the trail a lot, too, and he’s a wonderful painter. So I asked him if he would like to do a show with me, and he said yes. So, we have just both been working on on it for about a year.”
TRAIL VIEWS
There are several sections of the trail, each with unique characteristics and each offering subject matter for Sweeney to contemplate and photograph.
Besides images of the bog itself, her photographs include shots of the forest and water surrounding the trail. About half of Sweeney’s pieces in the show are photographic transfers on wood boxes.
“There are different places to get onto the trail,” she said.
“There’s one place just outside of Saranac Lake going north on Route 86. That goes for about four miles up to Route 55, which connects Bloomingdale and Gabriels. Then you can proceed from there, and it keeps going until Onchiota. I think it’s a total of about 19 miles. I haven’t walked on every single part it, but most of it. The most heavily traveled part is the part between Route 86 and Route 55.”
The Bloomingdale Bog trail is really different at each end.
“Different birds. Different flowers. Just very interesting. I always took a camera along, and I also have my phone just in case, which takes great pictures. There’s the bog itself, and then there’s beautiful trees on the sides of the trail and flowers. The light conditions are always different. So, it’s just a very fun place to keep going back to. I can go back the next day at the same time of day, same weather conditions, but it still looks different,” Sweeney said.
BOGGY VISTAS
Horne walks trails deep in the forest around his Paul Smiths home, seeing a natural world that’s very immediate, or, often, along cliff sides in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, one with endless horizons of the coast that extend for miles.
The Bloomingdale bog has been intriguing for Horne in the explorations for this exhibit in the way it offers vistas both up close and detailed and far away and abstracted.
Further, the seasonal changes of the bog have provided contrasts, with entirely different color palettes that require a full range of approaches and brushstrokes. The result? Seven paintings as different from each other as are the varied landforms of the large and complex wetland that is the Bloomingdale bog.
And, that makes perfect sense to the artist.
“Eleanor was kind enough to invite me to share space with her on her month’s exhibit at the Adirondack Artists Guild,” he said.
“We talked about our separate ways of taking hikes in the Bloomingdale Bog. It was her idea to focus on the bog.”
Horne’s seven paintings include one experimental acrylic and the rest in oil.
“The one thing that I tried to keep in mind, other than having different seasons as the subject, I wanted to paint in seven different styles,” he said.
“I think anybody viewing the show will notice different brushwork, sometimes different palette, certainly by season the palette changes. I was more representational in a few, and more abstracted in some.”
A retired graphic artist, Horne worked at the Paul Smith’s VIC for 13 years.
“I have a lot of friends who are naturalists, who would really want me to pay attention to the bog plants,” he said.
“In the ones that were representational, I thought of people like Dan Spada looking at the painting and I thought well, I better get these grasses somewhat correct. He’s the retired wetland specialist for the (Adirondack) Park Agency.”
Since he built his studio seven years ago, Horne’s plan is to do all the things he couldn’t do for 35 years.
“Which is just paint what I want to,” he said.
“Painting this landscape around me is wonderful, and I’m happy for it every time.”
Sweeney and Horne will give a talk about the exhibition at the Artists Guild gallery on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m.
During the talk, Sweeney will give a brief demonstration of how she makes a transfer onto a box.
