CHATEAUGAY — Ground broke Friday on a $16 million expansion to the Town of Chateaugay's literal big cheese, the Agri-Mark cheese-making plant.
The expansion, part of a $30 million plant modernization project that began in 2016, is partially supported by $6 million from New York State's Empire State Development and $4 million in Economic Transformation Program funds.
Agri-Mark officials say the project will add efficiencies, retain more than 100 full-time employees and support 514 additional agricultural jobs regionwide.
"There have been generations of North Country farm families that have relied on this plant for a stable home and profitable market for their milk," Bill Harrigan, dairy farmer and Agri-Mark Board of Directors secretary, said at a Friday morning groundbreaking ceremony.
"We're here today to celebrate the $30 million modernization project that will ensure that this plant is equipped for the future and the future generations of the farm families and our employees in the area to continue the legacy of being an economic engine here in Chateaugay by providing jobs and benefits to our local community."
DAIRY LEGACY
Dairy cooperative Agri-Mark dates back to 1913 and purchased the Franklin County-based facility in 2003.
The plant site has housed dairy production for 112 years, including more than 70 years producing McCadam brand cheese.
Since Agri-Mark took over, it has invested millions into the facility and has expanded production of that award-winning cheese brand, as well as some types of Cabot, a Vermont-based cheese brand.
Agri-Mark CEO Bill Beaton said the Chateaugay facility was one of three under the Agri-Mark umbrella, and called the plant "a work horse," using about 150 tractor-trailer loads of milk each week to churn out 150,000 pounds of cheese daily.
"It's impressive," Beaton said. "This plant is a stable, secure home for milk for our farm families here in the area, all through Franklin County, Clinton, St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties."
'MEET THE APPETITES'
Beaton noted a rise in area milk production and said Agri-Mark realized a need to increase capacity to utilize more milk "to better position this plant and the farmers for the future."
The CEO said Agri-Mark's Board of Directors voted to modernize the cheese plant via the $30 million project, noting that it already made some progress with the addition of new equipment in 2016.
"But today, we're excited to officially kick off the most important part of this modernization initiative: the new addition. This is finally the visible testament that there is a lot going on here in Chateaugay."
Totaling 6,700 square feet, the two planned additions will include a new cheese room, new cheese towers, a dry storage warehouse and bulk cheese packaging equipment.
Beaton said changes, which will take about two years to complete, would make the plant more efficient and increase capacity by 23 percent.
"Our vision is to revitalize this McCadam facility to better support the growing needs of our local farmers; meet the appetites of our consumers and our customers, because they can't get enough of McCadam and Cabot cheese; provide a solid, state-of-the-art and safe location for our employees to work; and really ensure the quality of our product going forward."
STATE SUPPORT
With nearly 3,600 dairy producers yielding more than 15 billion pounds of milk annually, the dairy industry is New York's largest agricultural sector and the nation's fourth largest dairy state. According to a news release from the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the industry generates nearly half of the state economy's total agricultural receipts.
"Dairy is a major part of New York State's agricultural industry, and this innovative modernization project at Agri-Mark will help to further strengthen this critical sector of our economy," Cuomo said. "Agri-Mark's continued success and expansion will support jobs, spur economic development and help the North Country thrive."
State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball, a former dairy farmer, attended Friday's groundbreaking and said the state's $6 million contribution to the project "was an easy decision, I think, on New York State's part, because this a worthy investment.
"The modernization is obviously going to mean more jobs in this region, more support for the upstate economy and, of course, more cheese on tables all across the state and nationwide."
NO. CO. SUPPORT
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said agriculture is the cornerstone of the upstate economy.
"This public-private partnership means more production and improved efficiency, which is not only important for the continued success of Agri-Mark and our local dairy farmers, but really great news for the loyal customers who love the McCadam brand."
North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas called the project "an important event for the entire North Country Region."
"A $30 million capital investment at any area industry would be highly welcome but, in this case, the investment is not only about sustaining the AgriMark plant into the future but also sustaining dairy farms across the region who look to the Chateaugay cheese plant as their main customer," Douglas said. "These major projects take time but are well worth the patience and determination.
"It was in the spring of 2014 that I, then Franklin County Legislative Chair Billy Jones and the late Hugh Hill from the Malone Chamber met with AgriMark to hear their vision for major plant upgrades and to start the quest for funding support. Now that vision is becoming reality and we thank AgriMark and its member farmers for their commitment to the future and the State of New York for its essential support. On to the ribbon cutting, and onward and upward!"
PERSONAL AND MEANINGFUL
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh), who grew up on a dairy farm in Chateaugay, said the groundbreaking was extra special.
"For me, this is personal and deeply meaningful, because I actually supplied milk to this plant, like my father and his father before him. . . I have many, many friends and family who have worked in this plant through the years and it does mean a lot to us and holds a special place in our hearts in the village and in the town.
"I cannot thank the Agri-Mark family Board of Directors, the farm owners that are taking — not this chance, because I do believe that it's worthwhile, but this step that is needed here."
